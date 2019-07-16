All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:07 AM

2298 Via Puerta

2298 via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

2298 via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
(55+ Senior community, 12 month lease required, furnished or unfurnished)- End unit condo with nobody above located at the highest point between Gates 5/6 offering a peaceful location. Enjoy amazing views from every room of the home & balcony. Insides laundry. renovated kitchen with great storage, adjustable shelves, recessed lighting, granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel refrigerator, quiet dishwasher, glass top range, and microwave hood. Two remodeled baths with granite slab counters. Wood look floors throughout. Dual pane windows & sliders throughout, heat pump/air conditioner in the living. Enjoy all the amenities of Laguna Woods Village a 55 + community, including 27 holes of golf, 2 fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, tennis complex, stables, 5 pools and free local bus service.
Available August 1st, requires a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2298 Via Puerta have any available units?
2298 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2298 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2298 Via Puerta's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2298 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2298 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2298 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 2298 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2298 Via Puerta offer parking?
No, 2298 Via Puerta does not offer parking.
Does 2298 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2298 Via Puerta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2298 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 2298 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 2298 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 2298 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 2298 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2298 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.
Does 2298 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2298 Via Puerta has units with air conditioning.
