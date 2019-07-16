2298 Via Puerta

Amenities

(55+ Senior community, 12 month lease required, furnished or unfurnished)- End unit condo with nobody above located at the highest point between Gates 5/6 offering a peaceful location. Enjoy amazing views from every room of the home & balcony. Insides laundry. renovated kitchen with great storage, adjustable shelves, recessed lighting, granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel refrigerator, quiet dishwasher, glass top range, and microwave hood. Two remodeled baths with granite slab counters. Wood look floors throughout. Dual pane windows & sliders throughout, heat pump/air conditioner in the living. Enjoy all the amenities of Laguna Woods Village a 55 + community, including 27 holes of golf, 2 fitness centers, 7 clubhouses, tennis complex, stables, 5 pools and free local bus service.

Available August 1st, requires a 12 month lease.