Last updated October 23 2019

2285 Via Puerta

2285 via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

2285 via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled "Casa Contenta" in the 55+ resort community of Laguna Woods. Model perfect home is waiting for a long term tenant. Age 55+ plus commuity. First Occupant must be age 55+. Second occupant can be 45 +. Rent includes all HOA provided utilities: water, sewer, trash, and basic cable. Tenant pays electric, internet and renter's insurance. Pet will be considered with additional security deposit. This completely remodeled and highly upgraded end unit 2 bedroom 1.75 bath condo has no one above. Washer/Dryer in unit. Lovely, light and bright open floor plan creates a perfect atmosphere for entertainment. Custom glass and tile shower in the Master Suite and Guest Bathroom. Abundant storage in the remodeled kitchen with its crisp white built-in cabinets, stunning quartz counters and stainless appliances is a gourmet cook's delight! Easy care wood look vinyl laminate floors throughout. Kitchen is now opened up to the living room and offers great tree top views and a large custom island. Double pane windows and central air will keep you comfortable year round. This is retirement living at its best! Amenities include 27 hole championship golf, 5 swimming pools, tennis, over 200 clubs and organizations to choose from and just a short distance to Orange County Shopping, Entertainment and Laguna Beach with its art galleries, shops and restaurants! What more can you ask for!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2285 Via Puerta have any available units?
2285 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2285 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2285 Via Puerta's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2285 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2285 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2285 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
Yes, 2285 Via Puerta is pet friendly.
Does 2285 Via Puerta offer parking?
No, 2285 Via Puerta does not offer parking.
Does 2285 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2285 Via Puerta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2285 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 2285 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 2285 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 2285 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 2285 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2285 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.
Does 2285 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2285 Via Puerta has units with air conditioning.
