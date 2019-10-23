2285 Via Puerta

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled "Casa Contenta" in the 55+ resort community of Laguna Woods. Model perfect home is waiting for a long term tenant. Age 55+ plus commuity. First Occupant must be age 55+. Second occupant can be 45 +. Rent includes all HOA provided utilities: water, sewer, trash, and basic cable. Tenant pays electric, internet and renter's insurance. Pet will be considered with additional security deposit. This completely remodeled and highly upgraded end unit 2 bedroom 1.75 bath condo has no one above. Washer/Dryer in unit. Lovely, light and bright open floor plan creates a perfect atmosphere for entertainment. Custom glass and tile shower in the Master Suite and Guest Bathroom. Abundant storage in the remodeled kitchen with its crisp white built-in cabinets, stunning quartz counters and stainless appliances is a gourmet cook's delight! Easy care wood look vinyl laminate floors throughout. Kitchen is now opened up to the living room and offers great tree top views and a large custom island. Double pane windows and central air will keep you comfortable year round. This is retirement living at its best! Amenities include 27 hole championship golf, 5 swimming pools, tennis, over 200 clubs and organizations to choose from and just a short distance to Orange County Shopping, Entertainment and Laguna Beach with its art galleries, shops and restaurants! What more can you ask for!!