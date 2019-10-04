All apartments in Laguna Woods
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
2267 Via Puerta
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

2267 Via Puerta

2267 via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

2267 via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
parking
pool
Remodeled condo in a fantastic, super-quiet location in Laguna Woods. No stairs to entry, with nobody above and carports below. Parking for the unit is very close-by and there is a lot of available unassigned parking nearby too. Enjoy privacy lush views from your private patio/balcony. Newer Washer and dryer in unit. New range, hood/microwave, and fresh paint. Hardwood-style flooring, the counters are standard height. It's freshly painted and ready to go. Laguna Woods is a wonderful 55+ community that offers more activities than you can imagine including golf, bocci ball, horseback riding, a fully equipped woodshop, multiple pools, gyms, and so much more. The location is close to the beach as well as the Irvine Spectrum, shopping, restaurants, etc. You'll love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2267 Via Puerta have any available units?
2267 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2267 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2267 Via Puerta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2267 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2267 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2267 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 2267 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2267 Via Puerta offer parking?
Yes, 2267 Via Puerta offers parking.
Does 2267 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2267 Via Puerta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2267 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 2267 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 2267 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 2267 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 2267 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
No, 2267 Via Puerta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2267 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
No, 2267 Via Puerta does not have units with air conditioning.
