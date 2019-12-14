All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated December 14 2019

2237 Via Puerta

2237 Via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

2237 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
pool table
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Great ground level condo, 2bd/2ba rental with greenbelt views. Age 55+ tenant for long term rental. No showings until December 7th. Vinyl windows and beautiful front door w/leaded glass. Euro-white kitchen with slab granite counters, Stainless steel sink, pull out drawer/shelves all new high end stainless appliances including French Door Refrigerator with Freezer Drawer. Please note photos show white appliances. New photos coming once new high end appliances installed. Stack-able front loading Washer and Dryer in Master Bathroom area. Cherry Wood engineered flooring in living areas and second bedroom.Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. New paint, toilets and water heater installed. Mirrored dining room wall and fan light. No smoking permitted. Well mannered pet considered. Ground level with only a few steps on path at the front of building. Monthly rent includes HOA, water, trash, sewer & basic cable. Enjoy access to 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses (27 hole championship course and 9-hole par executive courses),tennis courts,lawn bowling greens,shuffleboard courts,craft and hobby workshops,garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, theater and arts community, and library. Over 200 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded golf community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants, outstanding medical facilities and the beach. Owners hold CA Broker license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Via Puerta have any available units?
2237 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2237 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2237 Via Puerta's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
Yes, 2237 Via Puerta is pet friendly.
Does 2237 Via Puerta offer parking?
No, 2237 Via Puerta does not offer parking.
Does 2237 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2237 Via Puerta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 2237 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 2237 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 2237 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.
Does 2237 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
No, 2237 Via Puerta does not have units with air conditioning.
