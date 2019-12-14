2237 Via Puerta

Amenities

Great ground level condo, 2bd/2ba rental with greenbelt views. Age 55+ tenant for long term rental. No showings until December 7th. Vinyl windows and beautiful front door w/leaded glass. Euro-white kitchen with slab granite counters, Stainless steel sink, pull out drawer/shelves all new high end stainless appliances including French Door Refrigerator with Freezer Drawer. Please note photos show white appliances. New photos coming once new high end appliances installed. Stack-able front loading Washer and Dryer in Master Bathroom area. Cherry Wood engineered flooring in living areas and second bedroom.Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. New paint, toilets and water heater installed. Mirrored dining room wall and fan light. No smoking permitted. Well mannered pet considered. Ground level with only a few steps on path at the front of building. Monthly rent includes HOA, water, trash, sewer & basic cable. Enjoy access to 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses (27 hole championship course and 9-hole par executive courses),tennis courts,lawn bowling greens,shuffleboard courts,craft and hobby workshops,garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, theater and arts community, and library. Over 200 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded golf community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants, outstanding medical facilities and the beach. Owners hold CA Broker license.