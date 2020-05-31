All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:37 AM

2227 Via Puerta

2227 Via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

2227 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Private Quiet Location! No Stairs from the nearby Carport! This newly-updated 2-BR/2-BA ground level condo is a crown jewel within the Laguna Woods 55+ community! Laguna Woods offers a treasure trove of amenities and beautiful living spaces for its residents. The new upgrades are tastefully done. Every room is freshly painted. New flooring throughout is comprised of 9” planks in a warm-toned easy-care vinyl. The kitchen features brand new cabinetry, new stainless appliances and beautiful quartz counter tops. The adjoining dining room can accommodate a table for eight, plus a hutch and additional seating. Oversized living room is perfect for lounging or entertaining - large enough for your favorite sofa and side chairs plus an in-home office or entertainment center. Just off the living room is an expansive patio with raised walls for additional privacy. Patio faces east/south, allowing for abundant sunshine, while minimizing the late-afternoon summer heat. Both bathrooms feature a brand new vanity, mirror and lights. Shower and tub are newly reglazed. You are a comfortable walk from Clubhouse 4 which boasts an Olympic-sized swimming pool. Classes on a variety of interesting topics are also held here. Access to Laguna Woods' other numerous amenities is a breeze with the convenient shuttle bus program. You are also close to major freeways and South Orange County's finest medical facilities. No Pets. Click here for a virtual tour of the property: https://youtu.be/DwpZfACwy_A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Via Puerta have any available units?
2227 Via Puerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2227 Via Puerta have?
Some of 2227 Via Puerta's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 Via Puerta currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Via Puerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Via Puerta pet-friendly?
No, 2227 Via Puerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2227 Via Puerta offer parking?
Yes, 2227 Via Puerta offers parking.
Does 2227 Via Puerta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 Via Puerta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Via Puerta have a pool?
Yes, 2227 Via Puerta has a pool.
Does 2227 Via Puerta have accessible units?
No, 2227 Via Puerta does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Via Puerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 Via Puerta has units with dishwashers.
Does 2227 Via Puerta have units with air conditioning?
No, 2227 Via Puerta does not have units with air conditioning.

