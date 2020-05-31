2227 Via Puerta

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

Private Quiet Location! No Stairs from the nearby Carport! This newly-updated 2-BR/2-BA ground level condo is a crown jewel within the Laguna Woods 55+ community! Laguna Woods offers a treasure trove of amenities and beautiful living spaces for its residents. The new upgrades are tastefully done. Every room is freshly painted. New flooring throughout is comprised of 9” planks in a warm-toned easy-care vinyl. The kitchen features brand new cabinetry, new stainless appliances and beautiful quartz counter tops. The adjoining dining room can accommodate a table for eight, plus a hutch and additional seating. Oversized living room is perfect for lounging or entertaining - large enough for your favorite sofa and side chairs plus an in-home office or entertainment center. Just off the living room is an expansive patio with raised walls for additional privacy. Patio faces east/south, allowing for abundant sunshine, while minimizing the late-afternoon summer heat. Both bathrooms feature a brand new vanity, mirror and lights. Shower and tub are newly reglazed. You are a comfortable walk from Clubhouse 4 which boasts an Olympic-sized swimming pool. Classes on a variety of interesting topics are also held here. Access to Laguna Woods' other numerous amenities is a breeze with the convenient shuttle bus program. You are also close to major freeways and South Orange County's finest medical facilities. No Pets. Click here for a virtual tour of the property: https://youtu.be/DwpZfACwy_A