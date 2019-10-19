2208 Via Mariposa

Amenities
FOR SALE OR LEASE! MOVE RIGHT IN!! To this fully remodeled 2 bed 2 bath Casa Contenta condo in the resort-style community of Laguna Woods! Updated, open floor plan! NO steps from your carport. Beautiful, two-tone quartz and granite stone adorns the large and open kitchen, and beautifully accent the white shaker cabinets with soft-close technology. All brand new stain-less steel appliances are included. This beautiful lower-level home has been completely re-done from top to bottom and features stunning high-end finishes and upgrades such as high-efficiency central heat/air, double-pane windows/doors, luxury vinyl wood-look plank flooring, larger closet space and energy-efficient LED lighting. Gorgeous, custom tile work awaits you in both bathrooms, with a double-sink vanity in the master and walk-in shower with soaking tub in the guest bathroom. An interior laundry closet, with a stacked washer & dryer is included and has been added to the home so that you don't have to worry about inconvenient trips to the community laundry center. This home is a MUST-SEE! All this and, of course, the added bonus of endless activities and clubs will make you wonder how you never heard of this best kept secret in Orange County!