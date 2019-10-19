All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 2208 Via Mariposa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
2208 Via Mariposa
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

2208 Via Mariposa

2208 via Mariposa East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2208 via Mariposa East, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
FOR SALE OR LEASE! MOVE RIGHT IN!! To this fully remodeled 2 bed 2 bath Casa Contenta condo in the resort-style community of Laguna Woods! Updated, open floor plan! NO steps from your carport. Beautiful, two-tone quartz and granite stone adorns the large and open kitchen, and beautifully accent the white shaker cabinets with soft-close technology. All brand new stain-less steel appliances are included. This beautiful lower-level home has been completely re-done from top to bottom and features stunning high-end finishes and upgrades such as high-efficiency central heat/air, double-pane windows/doors, luxury vinyl wood-look plank flooring, larger closet space and energy-efficient LED lighting. Gorgeous, custom tile work awaits you in both bathrooms, with a double-sink vanity in the master and walk-in shower with soaking tub in the guest bathroom. An interior laundry closet, with a stacked washer & dryer is included and has been added to the home so that you don't have to worry about inconvenient trips to the community laundry center. This home is a MUST-SEE! All this and, of course, the added bonus of endless activities and clubs will make you wonder how you never heard of this best kept secret in Orange County!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Via Mariposa have any available units?
2208 Via Mariposa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2208 Via Mariposa have?
Some of 2208 Via Mariposa's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Via Mariposa currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Via Mariposa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Via Mariposa pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Via Mariposa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2208 Via Mariposa offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Via Mariposa offers parking.
Does 2208 Via Mariposa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 Via Mariposa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Via Mariposa have a pool?
No, 2208 Via Mariposa does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Via Mariposa have accessible units?
Yes, 2208 Via Mariposa has accessible units.
Does 2208 Via Mariposa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 Via Mariposa has units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Via Mariposa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2208 Via Mariposa has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Woods 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College