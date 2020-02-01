All apartments in Laguna Woods
2192 Via Mariposa E

2192 Via Mariposa East · No Longer Available
Location

2192 Via Mariposa East, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Located in highly sought-after 24/7 Gate Laguna Woods Village, a 55+ adult community. This cozy Condo is a lower unit with no one above or below, has a large private patio, and exemplifies pride of ownership. This freshly painted unit has low upkeep laminate floors, and dual pane windows with Plantation shutters. In the living room, there is a spacious built in display/storage unit that leads in to a large galley-style kitchen with granite counter tops and a skylight allowing in beautiful natural light. Also included on this unit is basic cable. This home is conveniently located nearby laundry facilities and an assigned covered parking space that includes additional storage cabinets. Enjoy everything Laguna Woods Village has to offer, including 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, 27 hole golf course, tennis court, lawn bowling, shuffleboard, and over 250 social clubs to join!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2192 Via Mariposa E have any available units?
2192 Via Mariposa E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2192 Via Mariposa E have?
Some of 2192 Via Mariposa E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2192 Via Mariposa E currently offering any rent specials?
2192 Via Mariposa E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2192 Via Mariposa E pet-friendly?
No, 2192 Via Mariposa E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2192 Via Mariposa E offer parking?
Yes, 2192 Via Mariposa E offers parking.
Does 2192 Via Mariposa E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2192 Via Mariposa E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2192 Via Mariposa E have a pool?
Yes, 2192 Via Mariposa E has a pool.
Does 2192 Via Mariposa E have accessible units?
No, 2192 Via Mariposa E does not have accessible units.
Does 2192 Via Mariposa E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2192 Via Mariposa E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2192 Via Mariposa E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2192 Via Mariposa E does not have units with air conditioning.

