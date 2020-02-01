2192 Via Mariposa E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking pool shuffle board

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board tennis court

Located in highly sought-after 24/7 Gate Laguna Woods Village, a 55+ adult community. This cozy Condo is a lower unit with no one above or below, has a large private patio, and exemplifies pride of ownership. This freshly painted unit has low upkeep laminate floors, and dual pane windows with Plantation shutters. In the living room, there is a spacious built in display/storage unit that leads in to a large galley-style kitchen with granite counter tops and a skylight allowing in beautiful natural light. Also included on this unit is basic cable. This home is conveniently located nearby laundry facilities and an assigned covered parking space that includes additional storage cabinets. Enjoy everything Laguna Woods Village has to offer, including 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, 27 hole golf course, tennis court, lawn bowling, shuffleboard, and over 250 social clubs to join!