2122 RONDA GRANADA

Amenities

in unit laundry carport pool tennis court clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool tennis court

FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT WITH A FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. NICELY FURNISHED, THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A QUEEN SIZE BED. THE GUEST BEDROOM HAS A FULL SIZE BED. NEW FLAT SCREEN TV IN LIVING ROOM. NO STAIRS TO 1ST LEVEL UNIT. CARPORT IS ON SAME LEVEL AS HOME. LOCATED IN GATES 5 & 6, POPULAR CLUBHOUSE 4 WITH POOL, ART STUDIO, WOODWORKING SHOP, CERAMICS STUDIO & GOLF COURSE. ENJOY ALL THE AMENITIES OF THE ACTIVE SENIOR COMMUNITY OF LAGUNA WOODS VILLAGE. THERE ARE OVER 200 CLUBS TO ENJOY! 5 POOLS, 7 CLUBHOUSES, GOLF COURSE, TENNIS, FREE BUS TRANSPORTATION & MORE!