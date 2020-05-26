All apartments in Laguna Woods
2078 Ronda Granada
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2078 Ronda Granada

2078 Ronda Granada · (949) 212-8845
Location

2078 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
pool table
shuffle board
media room
tennis court
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. Furnished New Valencia -REMODELED! 6 months to 1-year RENTAL.
Private location with a park-like setting with grassy greenbelt to enjoy a chat with your neighbors or read a book under the trees.
Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home. Enjoy 2 bedrooms/ 2 baths PLUS enclosed patio and atrium for lots of extra room.
Year-round enjoyment! Remodeled kitchen, convenient inside laundry, Guest bedroom has a full-size bed. Guest bath, remodeled with a walk-in shower. Master bedroom, with king-size bed, en suite bathroom with dual sinks. Bring your toothbrush and clothes and you are ready to enjoy Laguna Woods lifestyle.
Convenient washer dryer located in hall closet. Laguna Woods Village Ammenities - Enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses, tennis courts, lawn bowling greens, shuffleboard courts, craft and hobby workshops, garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater and arts community, and library. Over 250 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants and the BEACH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2078 Ronda Granada have any available units?
2078 Ronda Granada has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2078 Ronda Granada have?
Some of 2078 Ronda Granada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2078 Ronda Granada currently offering any rent specials?
2078 Ronda Granada isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 Ronda Granada pet-friendly?
No, 2078 Ronda Granada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2078 Ronda Granada offer parking?
No, 2078 Ronda Granada does not offer parking.
Does 2078 Ronda Granada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2078 Ronda Granada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 Ronda Granada have a pool?
Yes, 2078 Ronda Granada has a pool.
Does 2078 Ronda Granada have accessible units?
No, 2078 Ronda Granada does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 Ronda Granada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2078 Ronda Granada has units with dishwashers.
Does 2078 Ronda Granada have units with air conditioning?
No, 2078 Ronda Granada does not have units with air conditioning.
