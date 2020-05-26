2078 Ronda Granada

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool pool table shuffle board media room tennis court

Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. Furnished New Valencia -REMODELED! 6 months to 1-year RENTAL.

Private location with a park-like setting with grassy greenbelt to enjoy a chat with your neighbors or read a book under the trees.

Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home. Enjoy 2 bedrooms/ 2 baths PLUS enclosed patio and atrium for lots of extra room.

Year-round enjoyment! Remodeled kitchen, convenient inside laundry, Guest bedroom has a full-size bed. Guest bath, remodeled with a walk-in shower. Master bedroom, with king-size bed, en suite bathroom with dual sinks. Bring your toothbrush and clothes and you are ready to enjoy Laguna Woods lifestyle.

Convenient washer dryer located in hall closet. Laguna Woods Village Ammenities - Enjoy 7 clubhouses, 5 swimming pools, private community golf courses, tennis courts, lawn bowling greens, shuffleboard courts, craft and hobby workshops, garden centers, game rooms, billiard rooms, gym, horse stables, a very active theater and arts community, and library. Over 250 social clubs to join. This is all within a beautifully landscaped, gate-guarded community convenient to freeways, shopping, restaurants and the BEACH.