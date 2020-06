Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Looking for a vacation spot or retirement rental come and check out Laguna Woods 55+community. This lovely Monterey manor 2 bedroom/1 bath fully furnished with a fully furnished kitchen and a lovely front patio, very quiet area with trees out front. Come and make this your next get away or stay for a while, and see what Laguna Woods is all about. Take time to play golf at the 27 hole course or enjoy the 7 clubhouses, 5 pools and over 250 social clubs. Call for availability.