173 Avenida Majorca

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

Luxury living in Laguna Woods Village 55+ Community! No steps to this 1st floor two bedroom, 2 bath condo! Updated unit has beautiful new vinyl flooring in living and dining area, carpet in bedrooms. Large enclosed front patio provides a lot of natural light through large custom glass sliders. In unit laundry located in master suite. Assigned carport close by home. Very nice location near the Aliso Creek!! This active senior community also has golf course, 7 clubhouses, multiple pools, and over 100 clubs to choose from. Don't miss this one!