Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:19 AM

173 Avenida Majorca

173 Avenida Majorca · (949) 300-9984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

173 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Luxury living in Laguna Woods Village 55+ Community! No steps to this 1st floor two bedroom, 2 bath condo! Updated unit has beautiful new vinyl flooring in living and dining area, carpet in bedrooms. Large enclosed front patio provides a lot of natural light through large custom glass sliders. In unit laundry located in master suite. Assigned carport close by home. Very nice location near the Aliso Creek!! This active senior community also has golf course, 7 clubhouses, multiple pools, and over 100 clubs to choose from. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Avenida Majorca have any available units?
173 Avenida Majorca has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 173 Avenida Majorca have?
Some of 173 Avenida Majorca's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Avenida Majorca currently offering any rent specials?
173 Avenida Majorca isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Avenida Majorca pet-friendly?
No, 173 Avenida Majorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 173 Avenida Majorca offer parking?
Yes, 173 Avenida Majorca does offer parking.
Does 173 Avenida Majorca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Avenida Majorca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Avenida Majorca have a pool?
Yes, 173 Avenida Majorca has a pool.
Does 173 Avenida Majorca have accessible units?
No, 173 Avenida Majorca does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Avenida Majorca have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Avenida Majorca does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Avenida Majorca have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Avenida Majorca does not have units with air conditioning.
