Laguna Niguel, CA
30786 La Mer
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

30786 La Mer

30786 La Mer · No Longer Available
Location

30786 La Mer, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy sweeping panoramic views from ocean views to jewel like city light views at night from this elegant home! Modern architecture and with the highest of upgrades add up to a dramatic interior. Extensive Granite floors and plush carpets cover app 3600 sqft of living space, featuring 5 bedrooms plus a bonus room, 4 baths, with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths downstairs. The luxurious master suite upstairs has its own balcony with stunning views, and a spacious bath with his and hers spaces.Entertain in style with a walk behind wet bar overlooking the formal living room and in the backyard with amazing views and a beautiful fountain in the center. Live the coastal lifestyle close to St Regis Resort, Dana Point Wharf, fine dining and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30786 La Mer have any available units?
30786 La Mer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30786 La Mer have?
Some of 30786 La Mer's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30786 La Mer currently offering any rent specials?
30786 La Mer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30786 La Mer pet-friendly?
No, 30786 La Mer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30786 La Mer offer parking?
Yes, 30786 La Mer offers parking.
Does 30786 La Mer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30786 La Mer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30786 La Mer have a pool?
No, 30786 La Mer does not have a pool.
Does 30786 La Mer have accessible units?
No, 30786 La Mer does not have accessible units.
Does 30786 La Mer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30786 La Mer has units with dishwashers.
