30786 La Mer

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy sweeping panoramic views from ocean views to jewel like city light views at night from this elegant home! Modern architecture and with the highest of upgrades add up to a dramatic interior. Extensive Granite floors and plush carpets cover app 3600 sqft of living space, featuring 5 bedrooms plus a bonus room, 4 baths, with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths downstairs. The luxurious master suite upstairs has its own balcony with stunning views, and a spacious bath with his and hers spaces.Entertain in style with a walk behind wet bar overlooking the formal living room and in the backyard with amazing views and a beautiful fountain in the center. Live the coastal lifestyle close to St Regis Resort, Dana Point Wharf, fine dining and more!