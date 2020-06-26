All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 23955 Frigate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
23955 Frigate Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

23955 Frigate Drive

23955 Frigate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23955 Frigate Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Quissett Bay

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Situated in fabulous Niguel Coast, this stunning, completely remodeled home embodies Southern California’s luxurious coastal living. Offering an idyllic location in the neighborhood this immaculate, well appointed 4 bedroom home features a spacious open concept living area with elegant formal living & dining rooms, high ceilings, hardwood floors, new windows & french doors that open to the peaceful side yard. The custom built & fully remodeled chefs kitchen is perfectly outfitted with wood cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, custom built island and sweeping backyard views. This beautiful home was expertly designed to embody ideal indoor outdoors coastal living, just step outside of your sliding glass doors and enjoy professionally landscaped outdoor living space with firepit, perfect for relaxing & intimate entertaining. A spacious master suite offers an indulgent fully renovated master bathroom with stone flooring, dual vanities, stall shower and a relaxing tub. Large secondary bedrooms with peek a boo ocean view and fully renovated secondary bathrooms complete this amazing home. Got kids? Home is zoned for award wining Blue Ribbon schools. This is your opportunity to live minutes away from the glorious California coastline and the resort style living it offers. Niguel Coast is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, an abundance of walking, biking and hiking trails, majestic world renowned beaches & resorts. Welcome to life by the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23955 Frigate Drive have any available units?
23955 Frigate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23955 Frigate Drive have?
Some of 23955 Frigate Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23955 Frigate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23955 Frigate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23955 Frigate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23955 Frigate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23955 Frigate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23955 Frigate Drive offers parking.
Does 23955 Frigate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23955 Frigate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23955 Frigate Drive have a pool?
No, 23955 Frigate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23955 Frigate Drive have accessible units?
No, 23955 Frigate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23955 Frigate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23955 Frigate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego