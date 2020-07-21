Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Extensively Upgraded Mediterranean Style Home on a Single Loaded, very private Cul De Sac with a large backyard in Marina Hills! This property offers 3 bedrooms plusExtensively Upgraded Mediterranean Style Home on a Single Loaded, very private Cul De Sac with a large backyard in Marina Hills! This property offers 3 bedrooms plus a master retreat and 2.5 baths with an open floor plan. Enter to Travertine floors, high ceilings, loads of windows, neutral paint, custom baseboards, recessed lighting, designer iron staircase, stone accented fireplace and a separate formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen enhanced with granite counters, wine refrigerator, pendent lighting, stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets. Kitchen is open to a great room area with fireplace, surround sound and overlooks an expansive, private backyard (with brand new sod) perfect for entertaining. Spacious master suite with a separate retreat that can be used an an office. Master bath includes marbel counters, Travertine floors, frameless glass shower doors, dual sinks, walk-in closet, new fixtures and designer lights. Interior laundry room with Travertine wall and designer sink. Two car attached garage. Located in the highly sought after Marina Hills community within close proximity to the association pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, parks and a hiking/biking trail to Salt Creek Beach. Don't miss out on this gem.