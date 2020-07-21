All apartments in Laguna Niguel
13 Merano

Location

13 Merano, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Extensively Upgraded Mediterranean Style Home on a Single Loaded, very private Cul De Sac with a large backyard in Marina Hills! This property offers 3 bedrooms plusExtensively Upgraded Mediterranean Style Home on a Single Loaded, very private Cul De Sac with a large backyard in Marina Hills! This property offers 3 bedrooms plus a master retreat and 2.5 baths with an open floor plan. Enter to Travertine floors, high ceilings, loads of windows, neutral paint, custom baseboards, recessed lighting, designer iron staircase, stone accented fireplace and a separate formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen enhanced with granite counters, wine refrigerator, pendent lighting, stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets. Kitchen is open to a great room area with fireplace, surround sound and overlooks an expansive, private backyard (with brand new sod) perfect for entertaining. Spacious master suite with a separate retreat that can be used an an office. Master bath includes marbel counters, Travertine floors, frameless glass shower doors, dual sinks, walk-in closet, new fixtures and designer lights. Interior laundry room with Travertine wall and designer sink. Two car attached garage. Located in the highly sought after Marina Hills community within close proximity to the association pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, parks and a hiking/biking trail to Salt Creek Beach. Don't miss out on this gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Merano have any available units?
13 Merano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Merano have?
Some of 13 Merano's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Merano currently offering any rent specials?
13 Merano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Merano pet-friendly?
No, 13 Merano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 13 Merano offer parking?
Yes, 13 Merano offers parking.
Does 13 Merano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Merano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Merano have a pool?
Yes, 13 Merano has a pool.
Does 13 Merano have accessible units?
No, 13 Merano does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Merano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Merano has units with dishwashers.
