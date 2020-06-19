All apartments in Laguna Hills
Find more places like 23435 Caminito Lazaro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Hills, CA
/
23435 Caminito Lazaro
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

23435 Caminito Lazaro

23435 Caminito Lazaro · (714) 542-6800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23435 Caminito Lazaro, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
North Laguna Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 236 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with attached garage is a must see. Upon entering the home you will go up stairs to enter the main floor which consist of the living room, kitchen and bedrooms areas all located on one level. Spacious kitchen with eat up bar plus separate dining area. Spacious private patio off the living room. Cozy Gas Fireplace. Washer/Dryer hook ups in the hallway. Master Bedroom has a small walk out patio area. New Paint, Carpet and lighting. Owner will consider small dog with additional deposit. Tenant pays Gas and Electric. The Laguna Village offers a pool, spa, Clubhouse and Tennis Courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23435 Caminito Lazaro have any available units?
23435 Caminito Lazaro has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23435 Caminito Lazaro have?
Some of 23435 Caminito Lazaro's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23435 Caminito Lazaro currently offering any rent specials?
23435 Caminito Lazaro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23435 Caminito Lazaro pet-friendly?
Yes, 23435 Caminito Lazaro is pet friendly.
Does 23435 Caminito Lazaro offer parking?
Yes, 23435 Caminito Lazaro offers parking.
Does 23435 Caminito Lazaro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23435 Caminito Lazaro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23435 Caminito Lazaro have a pool?
Yes, 23435 Caminito Lazaro has a pool.
Does 23435 Caminito Lazaro have accessible units?
No, 23435 Caminito Lazaro does not have accessible units.
Does 23435 Caminito Lazaro have units with dishwashers?
No, 23435 Caminito Lazaro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23435 Caminito Lazaro have units with air conditioning?
No, 23435 Caminito Lazaro does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 23435 Caminito Lazaro?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Similar Pages

Laguna Hills 1 BedroomsLaguna Hills 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Hills Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Hills Apartments with Gyms
Laguna Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Laguna Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity