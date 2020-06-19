23435 Caminito Lazaro

Amenities

This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with attached garage is a must see. Upon entering the home you will go up stairs to enter the main floor which consist of the living room, kitchen and bedrooms areas all located on one level. Spacious kitchen with eat up bar plus separate dining area. Spacious private patio off the living room. Cozy Gas Fireplace. Washer/Dryer hook ups in the hallway. Master Bedroom has a small walk out patio area. New Paint, Carpet and lighting. Owner will consider small dog with additional deposit. Tenant pays Gas and Electric. The Laguna Village offers a pool, spa, Clubhouse and Tennis Courts.