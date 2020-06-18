All apartments in Laguna Beach
862 Catalina
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
862 Catalina
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

862 Catalina

862 Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Location

862 Catalina Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedrooms 1 bath Lower apartment plus a spacious outdoor shower. All fresh light paint and new flooring throughout. Craftsman style Architecture with private sunny, front patio. gourmet kitchen includes dishwasher, gas range & stainless steel refrigerator opens to dining and family room. Spacious & tropical, mature landscaping shared back yard includes brick fireplace, BBQ and sitting area.. Laundry includes shared washer & dryer, 1 car driveway parking & street. Submit for pets. Located in the heart of Laguna Village. Walk to Thalia Beach, shopping, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 Catalina have any available units?
862 Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 862 Catalina have?
Some of 862 Catalina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
862 Catalina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 Catalina pet-friendly?
Yes, 862 Catalina is pet friendly.
Does 862 Catalina offer parking?
Yes, 862 Catalina does offer parking.
Does 862 Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 862 Catalina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 Catalina have a pool?
No, 862 Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 862 Catalina have accessible units?
No, 862 Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 862 Catalina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 862 Catalina has units with dishwashers.
Does 862 Catalina have units with air conditioning?
No, 862 Catalina does not have units with air conditioning.
