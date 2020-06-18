862 Catalina

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedrooms 1 bath Lower apartment plus a spacious outdoor shower. All fresh light paint and new flooring throughout. Craftsman style Architecture with private sunny, front patio. gourmet kitchen includes dishwasher, gas range & stainless steel refrigerator opens to dining and family room. Spacious & tropical, mature landscaping shared back yard includes brick fireplace, BBQ and sitting area.. Laundry includes shared washer & dryer, 1 car driveway parking & street. Submit for pets. Located in the heart of Laguna Village. Walk to Thalia Beach, shopping, restaurants and more.