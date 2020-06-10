All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

816 Manzanita Drive

816 Manzanita Drive · (949) 207-3006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

816 Manzanita Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Experience your own private Laguna Beach oasis in this updated, contemporary home. Spacious with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, the first level is an open concept kitchen, with a large great room opening through a pocketing wall of glass to gorgeous rear patios. As the rear unit, the entire lush and fabulous back yard is yours to enjoy. Conveniently located close to downtown, restaurants, beaches, and the high school, 816 Manzanita sits in a prime desirable location allowing you to take advantage of the best of Laguna Beach. Public tennis courts and the community pool are just down the street. The home is perched up just high enough to also take advantage beautiful ocean views. A garage space is available for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Manzanita Drive have any available units?
816 Manzanita Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 816 Manzanita Drive have?
Some of 816 Manzanita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Manzanita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
816 Manzanita Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Manzanita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 816 Manzanita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 816 Manzanita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 816 Manzanita Drive does offer parking.
Does 816 Manzanita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Manzanita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Manzanita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 816 Manzanita Drive has a pool.
Does 816 Manzanita Drive have accessible units?
No, 816 Manzanita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Manzanita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Manzanita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Manzanita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 Manzanita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
