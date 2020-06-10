816 Manzanita Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Experience your own private Laguna Beach oasis in this updated, contemporary home. Spacious with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, the first level is an open concept kitchen, with a large great room opening through a pocketing wall of glass to gorgeous rear patios. As the rear unit, the entire lush and fabulous back yard is yours to enjoy. Conveniently located close to downtown, restaurants, beaches, and the high school, 816 Manzanita sits in a prime desirable location allowing you to take advantage of the best of Laguna Beach. Public tennis courts and the community pool are just down the street. The home is perched up just high enough to also take advantage beautiful ocean views. A garage space is available for an additional fee.