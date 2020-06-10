All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 743 Cliff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
743 Cliff Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

743 Cliff Drive

743 Cliff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

743 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION that is highly sought after in N Laguna. Walking distance to downtown restaurants, shopping and Main Beach through beautiful award winning Heisler Park. Upper level beachfront unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 Car Garage, 1 additional assigned parking spot in front of the garage, DIRECT ACCESS TO THE BEACH and shared laundry facility in this 3 unit building. The balcony is perched over whitewater and Fisherman's Cove, best known for it's privacy, kayaking and snorkeling which is snuggled between Diver's Cove/Shaw's Cove. Quiet and serene with spectacular views! Brand new carpet throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Cliff Drive have any available units?
743 Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 743 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 743 Cliff Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
743 Cliff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 743 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 743 Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 743 Cliff Drive does offer parking.
Does 743 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 743 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 743 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 743 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 Cliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 743 Cliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 743 Cliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College