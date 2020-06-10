743 Cliff Drive

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION that is highly sought after in N Laguna. Walking distance to downtown restaurants, shopping and Main Beach through beautiful award winning Heisler Park. Upper level beachfront unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 Car Garage, 1 additional assigned parking spot in front of the garage, DIRECT ACCESS TO THE BEACH and shared laundry facility in this 3 unit building. The balcony is perched over whitewater and Fisherman's Cove, best known for it's privacy, kayaking and snorkeling which is snuggled between Diver's Cove/Shaw's Cove. Quiet and serene with spectacular views! Brand new carpet throughout.