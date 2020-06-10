All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:45 AM

680 Wendt

680 Wendt Ter · No Longer Available
Location

680 Wendt Ter, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spectacular ocean and Catalina view summer rental in the heart of beautiful Laguna Beach. Spend your summer in this glamorous two bedroom two and a half bath plus ocean view office contemporary home. Awe-inspiring views from every room in the house. State of the art kitchen with new top of the line appliances, and every luxury the discerning guest could desire. After preparing meals in your gourmet kitchen, you can dine with a breathtaking sit-down ocean view. There are three decks for entertaining, barbecuing, sunning, or enjoying the ocean breeze. Retire to the master suite with forever ocean and hillside views. Enjoy your coffee on the private deck off your master suite. The additional bedroom allows your guests their privacy. Known for summer art festivals, world-class beaches, and some of the finest dining in California, Laguna Beach is the perfect summer getaway. Come live the dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Wendt have any available units?
680 Wendt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 680 Wendt have?
Some of 680 Wendt's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 Wendt currently offering any rent specials?
680 Wendt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Wendt pet-friendly?
No, 680 Wendt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 680 Wendt offer parking?
Yes, 680 Wendt offers parking.
Does 680 Wendt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 Wendt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Wendt have a pool?
No, 680 Wendt does not have a pool.
Does 680 Wendt have accessible units?
No, 680 Wendt does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Wendt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 680 Wendt has units with dishwashers.
Does 680 Wendt have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 Wendt does not have units with air conditioning.
