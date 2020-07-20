485 Mermaid Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets elevator

Great location for a condo in the heart of downtown Laguna Beach! Conveniently located in the building on the 4th floor just steps off the elevator and down the hall from the community laundry room. This condo features full kitchen with garden window, newer appliances including refrigerator, gas stove and even a dishwasher, living area with private balcony surrounded by tall trees, full bath with tub and bedroom with walk-in closet. The community is gated and has one assigned parking space in community parking garage area, as well as, a separate 68" deep x 44" wide x 96" high storage closet. Short walking distance to restaurants, shops, Main Beach, bus station and Arts District. Susi Q senior center is just across the street from the complex offering lots of activities! Otherwise, enjoy relaxing on one of the many common area ocean view decks. Age restricted building, one resident has to be at least 55 years or older, other person can be younger if a couple is interested.