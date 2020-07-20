All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:52 PM

485 Mermaid Street

485 Mermaid Street · No Longer Available
Location

485 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location for a condo in the heart of downtown Laguna Beach! Conveniently located in the building on the 4th floor just steps off the elevator and down the hall from the community laundry room. This condo features full kitchen with garden window, newer appliances including refrigerator, gas stove and even a dishwasher, living area with private balcony surrounded by tall trees, full bath with tub and bedroom with walk-in closet. The community is gated and has one assigned parking space in community parking garage area, as well as, a separate 68" deep x 44" wide x 96" high storage closet. Short walking distance to restaurants, shops, Main Beach, bus station and Arts District. Susi Q senior center is just across the street from the complex offering lots of activities! Otherwise, enjoy relaxing on one of the many common area ocean view decks. Age restricted building, one resident has to be at least 55 years or older, other person can be younger if a couple is interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Mermaid Street have any available units?
485 Mermaid Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 485 Mermaid Street have?
Some of 485 Mermaid Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Mermaid Street currently offering any rent specials?
485 Mermaid Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Mermaid Street pet-friendly?
No, 485 Mermaid Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 485 Mermaid Street offer parking?
Yes, 485 Mermaid Street offers parking.
Does 485 Mermaid Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 Mermaid Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Mermaid Street have a pool?
No, 485 Mermaid Street does not have a pool.
Does 485 Mermaid Street have accessible units?
Yes, 485 Mermaid Street has accessible units.
Does 485 Mermaid Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 Mermaid Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 485 Mermaid Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 485 Mermaid Street does not have units with air conditioning.
