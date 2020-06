Amenities

Prime woods cove location with tranquil ocean and sunset views. Close to beaches & town yet set away on a quiet street. This home has a new kitchen, fresh paint, great outdoor spaces and a large lot. The upstairs is 2 bd/1.5 baths, large living room with vaulted ceilings, grand fireplace, beautiful contemporary kitchen, ocean view deck, and nice patio's & yard. The large downstairs studio has a separate entrance with a bath, fireplace and kitchenette.