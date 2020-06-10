All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 31755 Coast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
31755 Coast
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

31755 Coast

31755 Coast Hwy · (310) 345-0165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31755 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Walk through the front door and smell and see the ocean! Luxurious and elegant with a contemporary/modern feel. Property features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, open concept living area. Sit down water views from the living, kitchen, dining area and master Bedroom. Enjoy the beautiful amenities that Laguna Lido has to offer, including private heated pool, gym and direct beach access.
Take the elevator to the sand of Totuave Beach with no public access!! This unit is beautifully furnished with designer touches, including a private garage! Enjoy a state of the Art fitness Center, Saline pool, Game room, Steam Room Guest shower room. Easy access to the Montage Resort, St Regis and Ritz Carlton Hotels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31755 Coast have any available units?
31755 Coast has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31755 Coast have?
Some of 31755 Coast's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31755 Coast currently offering any rent specials?
31755 Coast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31755 Coast pet-friendly?
No, 31755 Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31755 Coast offer parking?
Yes, 31755 Coast does offer parking.
Does 31755 Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31755 Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31755 Coast have a pool?
Yes, 31755 Coast has a pool.
Does 31755 Coast have accessible units?
No, 31755 Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 31755 Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31755 Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 31755 Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 31755 Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 31755 Coast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity