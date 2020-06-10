31755 Coast

Amenities

Walk through the front door and smell and see the ocean! Luxurious and elegant with a contemporary/modern feel. Property features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, open concept living area. Sit down water views from the living, kitchen, dining area and master Bedroom. Enjoy the beautiful amenities that Laguna Lido has to offer, including private heated pool, gym and direct beach access.

Take the elevator to the sand of Totuave Beach with no public access!! This unit is beautifully furnished with designer touches, including a private garage! Enjoy a state of the Art fitness Center, Saline pool, Game room, Steam Room Guest shower room. Easy access to the Montage Resort, St Regis and Ritz Carlton Hotels.