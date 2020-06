Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking pool

STUNNING OCEAN VIEW COMPOUND WITH SHORT WALK TO BEACH. WELCOME TO VILLA SIRENA, A PROPERTY THAT HAS BEEN TOTALLY REDONE AND ENBODIES THE ESSENCE OF THE BEACH WITH EUROPEAN FLARE. THE PROPERTY IS FULLY FURNISHED AND FULLY GATED AND HAS ITS OWN PRIVATE POOL. THERE ARE 3 BEDROOM EN-SUITES INCLUDING A SPECTACULAR MASTER THAT WILL TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY. BIG OPEN CHEFS KITCHEN OVER LOOKING THE DINING AND FAMILY ROOM. THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM MONTH TO MONTH RENTALS, HOWEVER OWNER MAY CONSIDER UP TO 6 MONTHS. THIS IS AN AMAZING PROPERTY THAT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY CAN FEEL AT HOME WHILE LIVING BY THE BEACH. RENT VARIES DEPENDING ON TIME OF YEAR

CALL CHRIS MOORE AT 949-463-8996 FOR PRIVATE SHOWING OR EMAIL ME AT CMOORE@CMOOREESTATES.COM