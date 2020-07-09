31501 West Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming English Styled Cottage in South Laguna. Ocean view with privet balcony and cozy backyard with exquisite land escape. Featuring 4 bedrooms. 2 bedrooms downstairs with a full bathroom. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom’s bathroom is tastefully remodeled and is connected to a privet balcony with ocean views. Recently upgraded kitchen is a cook’s dream. Spacious living room and dining room opening up with French doors into the backyard with a charming fire place in the living area. A quick walk to West street beach, South Laguna restaurants, shopping and privet garden. A MUST SEE AND A RARE OPPORTUNITY.