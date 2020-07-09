All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 31501 West Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
31501 West Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

31501 West Street

31501 West Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31501 West Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Coast Royal

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming English Styled Cottage in South Laguna. Ocean view with privet balcony and cozy backyard with exquisite land escape. Featuring 4 bedrooms. 2 bedrooms downstairs with a full bathroom. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom’s bathroom is tastefully remodeled and is connected to a privet balcony with ocean views. Recently upgraded kitchen is a cook’s dream. Spacious living room and dining room opening up with French doors into the backyard with a charming fire place in the living area. A quick walk to West street beach, South Laguna restaurants, shopping and privet garden. A MUST SEE AND A RARE OPPORTUNITY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31501 West Street have any available units?
31501 West Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 31501 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
31501 West Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31501 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 31501 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31501 West Street offer parking?
No, 31501 West Street does not offer parking.
Does 31501 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31501 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31501 West Street have a pool?
No, 31501 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 31501 West Street have accessible units?
No, 31501 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31501 West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31501 West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31501 West Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31501 West Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College