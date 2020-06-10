All apartments in Laguna Beach
31365 Monterey Street

31365 Monterey Street · No Longer Available
Location

31365 Monterey Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Coast Royal

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
READ BEFORE INQUIRING: This home is comprised of 3 levels and has lots of options depending on how many beds/baths you need. If you are looking for 1 bedroom or 3-4-5 bedrooms.
True 1 bedroom 1 bath all on one level on lower level with a kitchenette, living room/dining area and private ocean view deck that is full length of the home and private entrance. Rents for $2,900/mo includes gas, water, electricity, 1 parking space and community laundry. Main level is 2-3 bedroom 2 baths which 1 is a master suite with ocean views, full kitchen, living room on one level. Top level is HUGE master suite with private ocean view deck and a bonus room could be 5th bedroom (no closet) or home office. Includes 3 parking spaces, gas electricity and water. $7,500/ mo. Home is situated on the North side of PCH and you can walk across the street to Aliso Beach. You are literally across the street from the water. NO GARAGES. Units can be rented partially furnished or unfurnished. Landlord will go month to month, long term, short lease 3 months, 6 months or a year. He is completely negotiable. this home has full straight on ocean views from every level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31365 Monterey Street have any available units?
31365 Monterey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31365 Monterey Street have?
Some of 31365 Monterey Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31365 Monterey Street currently offering any rent specials?
31365 Monterey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31365 Monterey Street pet-friendly?
No, 31365 Monterey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31365 Monterey Street offer parking?
Yes, 31365 Monterey Street offers parking.
Does 31365 Monterey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31365 Monterey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31365 Monterey Street have a pool?
No, 31365 Monterey Street does not have a pool.
Does 31365 Monterey Street have accessible units?
No, 31365 Monterey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31365 Monterey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31365 Monterey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 31365 Monterey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31365 Monterey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
