31365 Monterey Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

READ BEFORE INQUIRING: This home is comprised of 3 levels and has lots of options depending on how many beds/baths you need. If you are looking for 1 bedroom or 3-4-5 bedrooms.

True 1 bedroom 1 bath all on one level on lower level with a kitchenette, living room/dining area and private ocean view deck that is full length of the home and private entrance. Rents for $2,900/mo includes gas, water, electricity, 1 parking space and community laundry. Main level is 2-3 bedroom 2 baths which 1 is a master suite with ocean views, full kitchen, living room on one level. Top level is HUGE master suite with private ocean view deck and a bonus room could be 5th bedroom (no closet) or home office. Includes 3 parking spaces, gas electricity and water. $7,500/ mo. Home is situated on the North side of PCH and you can walk across the street to Aliso Beach. You are literally across the street from the water. NO GARAGES. Units can be rented partially furnished or unfurnished. Landlord will go month to month, long term, short lease 3 months, 6 months or a year. He is completely negotiable. this home has full straight on ocean views from every level.