Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

31099 Coast Hwy

31099 Coast Hwy · (949) 689-9047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31099 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

4 Bed · 7 Bath · 3584 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Located on California’s most desired stretch of coastline, neighboring the prestigious Montage Resort and Aliso beach, this premier oceanfront home is only steps from the sand. Offering an open floor plan, this one-of-a-kind property captures the immensity of the ocean with large windows facing the Pacific in nearly every room, including the master suite. Enjoy picturesque white water and Catalina views from one of three breathtaking outdoor patio areas. The spacious lower patio is the perfect entertaining space with a built-in barbeque and private access to the beach. Enjoy a sunset beach stroll to Montage resort, take a hike in beautiful Laguna Canyon, watch the surf at Aliso Beach, or dine at one of many distinguished restaurants nearby. This is a truly extraordinary and rare opportunity to own a property in a prized Laguna Beach location. No two days will be the same at your new coastal retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31099 Coast Hwy have any available units?
31099 Coast Hwy has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31099 Coast Hwy have?
Some of 31099 Coast Hwy's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31099 Coast Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
31099 Coast Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31099 Coast Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 31099 Coast Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31099 Coast Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 31099 Coast Hwy does offer parking.
Does 31099 Coast Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31099 Coast Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31099 Coast Hwy have a pool?
No, 31099 Coast Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 31099 Coast Hwy have accessible units?
No, 31099 Coast Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 31099 Coast Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31099 Coast Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 31099 Coast Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 31099 Coast Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
