31099 Coast Hwy

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Located on California’s most desired stretch of coastline, neighboring the prestigious Montage Resort and Aliso beach, this premier oceanfront home is only steps from the sand. Offering an open floor plan, this one-of-a-kind property captures the immensity of the ocean with large windows facing the Pacific in nearly every room, including the master suite. Enjoy picturesque white water and Catalina views from one of three breathtaking outdoor patio areas. The spacious lower patio is the perfect entertaining space with a built-in barbeque and private access to the beach. Enjoy a sunset beach stroll to Montage resort, take a hike in beautiful Laguna Canyon, watch the surf at Aliso Beach, or dine at one of many distinguished restaurants nearby. This is a truly extraordinary and rare opportunity to own a property in a prized Laguna Beach location. No two days will be the same at your new coastal retreat.