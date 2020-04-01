All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 2442 South Coast Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
2442 South Coast Highway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2442 South Coast Highway

2442 S Coast Hwy · (714) 628-6269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2442 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$4,596

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
We have the best that Laguna has to offer! Open House Today! Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment 714-628-6269

Welcome to Rockledge at Moss Point! Contemporary units with an open, flowing floor plans and beautiful amenities including bamboo floors, ocean view living room and doors that open up to an ocean view patio (in some units). Kitchen features cherry cabinetry, a breakfast bar island, black stone counter tops, top of the line appliances including a Wolf Range, Subzero refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher. Select units also have private laundry. The large master bedroom has an large walk in closet running the entire length of the back wall. The bathroom features a jacuzzi tub.

Fantastic location in Woods Cove- walk to the beach, shops, restaurants and art galleries.

KEY FEATURES
? Bedrooms: 2
? Bathrooms: 2
? Parking: Assigned parking space
? Lease Duration: 6, 9 or 11 month options
? Deposit: $2000
? Pets Policy: Pet friendly with $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
? Laundry: In unit hook up/ laundry units present in some units
? Floor: Wood
? Property Type: Apartment building
? Energy-efficient Appliances
? Near Transportation

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Microwave (in some units)
? Washer and Dryer (in some units)
? Garbage Disposal
? Spacious Balcony
? Central Heating and A/C
? Cable-Ready
? Hardwood Like Flooring*
? Granite Counter Top
? Cozy Gas Fireplace
? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area

**Images Are Of Similar Units

LEASE TERMS We currently have 2 bedroom 2 bath apartments starting at $4,595 with a $2,000 deposit and 6 , 9 or 12 month lease term. Apply today! Easy application process with no fee to apply.

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

Units come furnished or unfurnished!
Parking is included!

This property is located at 2442 S. Coast Highway, La

(RLNE5542069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 South Coast Highway have any available units?
2442 South Coast Highway has a unit available for $4,596 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2442 South Coast Highway have?
Some of 2442 South Coast Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 South Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
2442 South Coast Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 South Coast Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2442 South Coast Highway is pet friendly.
Does 2442 South Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 2442 South Coast Highway does offer parking.
Does 2442 South Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2442 South Coast Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 South Coast Highway have a pool?
No, 2442 South Coast Highway does not have a pool.
Does 2442 South Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 2442 South Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 South Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2442 South Coast Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 South Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2442 South Coast Highway has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2442 South Coast Highway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity