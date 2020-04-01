2442 South Coast Highway

Amenities

We have the best that Laguna has to offer! Open House Today! Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment 714-628-6269



Welcome to Rockledge at Moss Point! Contemporary units with an open, flowing floor plans and beautiful amenities including bamboo floors, ocean view living room and doors that open up to an ocean view patio (in some units). Kitchen features cherry cabinetry, a breakfast bar island, black stone counter tops, top of the line appliances including a Wolf Range, Subzero refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher. Select units also have private laundry. The large master bedroom has an large walk in closet running the entire length of the back wall. The bathroom features a jacuzzi tub.



Fantastic location in Woods Cove- walk to the beach, shops, restaurants and art galleries.



KEY FEATURES

? Bedrooms: 2

? Bathrooms: 2

? Parking: Assigned parking space

? Lease Duration: 6, 9 or 11 month options

? Deposit: $2000

? Pets Policy: Pet friendly with $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent

? Laundry: In unit hook up/ laundry units present in some units

? Floor: Wood

? Property Type: Apartment building

? Energy-efficient Appliances

? Near Transportation



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

? Full Sized Appliances

? Range / Oven

? Refrigerator

? Dishwasher

? Microwave (in some units)

? Washer and Dryer (in some units)

? Garbage Disposal

? Spacious Balcony

? Central Heating and A/C

? Cable-Ready

? Hardwood Like Flooring*

? Granite Counter Top

? Cozy Gas Fireplace

? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area



**Images Are Of Similar Units



LEASE TERMS We currently have 2 bedroom 2 bath apartments starting at $4,595 with a $2,000 deposit and 6 , 9 or 12 month lease term. Apply today! Easy application process with no fee to apply.



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities



Units come furnished or unfurnished!

Parking is included!



This property is located at 2442 S. Coast Highway, La



