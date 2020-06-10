All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

203 Crescent Bay Drive

203 Crescent Bay Drive · (949) 374-1398
Location

203 Crescent Bay Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4217 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
On the promontory of Crescent Bay, this finely appointed residence showcases views of the Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island and Laguna's prominent Seal Rock. Steps to the Point's colorful gardens with coastline vistas and the sand below, the renown Cove is recognized as one of Southern California's most picturesque destinations. The home is nestled at a quiet street's end and is ideally centralized between Newport Coast and Laguna Village. Rare to encompass all the comforts and amenities for its location, the property includes a large pool and oceanfront spa, a separate entry guest quarters, sufficient parking and all the traditional spaces of an inviting home. Available fully furnished and turnkey for either short or long-term stays, this is the perfect respite for any occasion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Crescent Bay Drive have any available units?
203 Crescent Bay Drive has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 Crescent Bay Drive have?
Some of 203 Crescent Bay Drive's amenities include parking, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Crescent Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Crescent Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Crescent Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 203 Crescent Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 203 Crescent Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 Crescent Bay Drive does offer parking.
Does 203 Crescent Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Crescent Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Crescent Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 203 Crescent Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 203 Crescent Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Crescent Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Crescent Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Crescent Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Crescent Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Crescent Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
