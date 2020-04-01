1944 Ocean Way

Amenities

Live at the beach in this Calvin Straub designed home! Fully furnished contemporary wood and glass custom home with panoramic ocean views. Loft-style rooms, three bedrooms, plus open loft office facing the breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Watch dolphins and whales right in front of you while you work! Steps to world renowned Woods Cove Beach. Enjoy the spacious and private panoramic ocean view balconies with outside garden area with barbecue, perfect for outdoor entertaining! On upper level open loft master suite with new King sized bed and spacious office with breathtaking ocean views. Two additional bedrooms on lower level, one with a trundle that expands to a King bed and other with Queen. Complete with linens, dishes, pots and pans. Just bring your toothbrush! Close to shopping, Free Trolley stop (runs all Summer) and restaurants. Sleeps 6-8 comfortably. Short drive to downtown Laguna or South to Dana Point Harbor. Pets considered with additional pet deposit. Rates from $8,000 - $12,000/mo depending on time of year and length of stay. $500 cleaning fee (additional if pets). Inquire for details.