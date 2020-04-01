All apartments in Laguna Beach
1944 Ocean Way

1944 Ocean Way · (949) 606-2926
Location

1944 Ocean Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2396 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Live at the beach in this Calvin Straub designed home! Fully furnished contemporary wood and glass custom home with panoramic ocean views. Loft-style rooms, three bedrooms, plus open loft office facing the breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Watch dolphins and whales right in front of you while you work! Steps to world renowned Woods Cove Beach. Enjoy the spacious and private panoramic ocean view balconies with outside garden area with barbecue, perfect for outdoor entertaining! On upper level open loft master suite with new King sized bed and spacious office with breathtaking ocean views. Two additional bedrooms on lower level, one with a trundle that expands to a King bed and other with Queen. Complete with linens, dishes, pots and pans. Just bring your toothbrush! Close to shopping, Free Trolley stop (runs all Summer) and restaurants. Sleeps 6-8 comfortably. Short drive to downtown Laguna or South to Dana Point Harbor. Pets considered with additional pet deposit. Rates from $8,000 - $12,000/mo depending on time of year and length of stay. $500 cleaning fee (additional if pets). Inquire for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Ocean Way have any available units?
1944 Ocean Way has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1944 Ocean Way have?
Some of 1944 Ocean Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 Ocean Way currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Ocean Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Ocean Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1944 Ocean Way is pet friendly.
Does 1944 Ocean Way offer parking?
Yes, 1944 Ocean Way does offer parking.
Does 1944 Ocean Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 Ocean Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Ocean Way have a pool?
No, 1944 Ocean Way does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Ocean Way have accessible units?
No, 1944 Ocean Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Ocean Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1944 Ocean Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1944 Ocean Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1944 Ocean Way does not have units with air conditioning.
