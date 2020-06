Amenities

This elegant and spacious soft contemporary home is located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Mystic Hills . The views span the Pacific

coastline, Catalina Island, and the surrounding hills and canyons. The open floor plan showcases a large chef's kitchen with living and dining areas that

maximize the breathtaking views. This floor plan consists of four bedrooms and four well appointed baths. This lovely home offers the ultimate southern

California lifestyle experience.