Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1274 La Mirada Street

1274 La Mirada Street · No Longer Available
Location

1274 La Mirada Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW FROM THE FRONT AND SERENE MUNTAIN/CANYON VIEW FROM THE REAR of this contemporary home. This upgraded turnkey home is worth a look. Two Large Bedrooms and Two Baths. A Bonus Room/Den with fireplace off the Master Bedroom could serve as a third bedroom. Hardwood flooring, granite and marble counters and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Walk in pantry with wine rack. Decks with views in the front and rear of this delightful home. Rear deck includes above ground spa. Main floor bedroom. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac location, close to park, biking and hiking trails. AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Sleeps up to 6. Call on Pets. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1274 La Mirada Street have any available units?
1274 La Mirada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1274 La Mirada Street have?
Some of 1274 La Mirada Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1274 La Mirada Street currently offering any rent specials?
1274 La Mirada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 La Mirada Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1274 La Mirada Street is pet friendly.
Does 1274 La Mirada Street offer parking?
No, 1274 La Mirada Street does not offer parking.
Does 1274 La Mirada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1274 La Mirada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 La Mirada Street have a pool?
No, 1274 La Mirada Street does not have a pool.
Does 1274 La Mirada Street have accessible units?
No, 1274 La Mirada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 La Mirada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1274 La Mirada Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1274 La Mirada Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1274 La Mirada Street does not have units with air conditioning.

