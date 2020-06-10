1274 La Mirada Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW FROM THE FRONT AND SERENE MUNTAIN/CANYON VIEW FROM THE REAR of this contemporary home. This upgraded turnkey home is worth a look. Two Large Bedrooms and Two Baths. A Bonus Room/Den with fireplace off the Master Bedroom could serve as a third bedroom. Hardwood flooring, granite and marble counters and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Walk in pantry with wine rack. Decks with views in the front and rear of this delightful home. Rear deck includes above ground spa. Main floor bedroom. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac location, close to park, biking and hiking trails. AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Sleeps up to 6. Call on Pets. A MUST SEE!