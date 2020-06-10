All apartments in Laguna Beach
125 Irvine Cove Court

125 Irvine Cove Court · (949) 791-8160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Irvine Cove Court, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Irvine Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$65,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 6020 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Located in the exclusive gated oceanfront community of Irvine Cove. With ocean perfectly placed as the backdrop, this Balinese-inspired custom residence embodies the ultimate in private, resort-style living. With a vast source of materials being sourced directly from Bali, the authentic nature of construction can only be appreciated. From the moment you step through the majestic gates, you are greeted with a zen flow leading you over the bridged koi pond and into the home which yields the perfect blend of interior & exterior spaces. Tiered levels of exotic finishes open up, by way of sliding glass walls, to the outdoor terraces which include such amenities as the pool, spa, outdoor bar and intimate cabana with fireplace. A separate, private guest quarters off the pool also makes for an outstanding gym or recreational room. An upper level filled with luxurious bedroom suites offers a 5-star experience with resort-like verandas and a master suite fit with spa-like bathroom and the most gorgeous vistas. Ocean & Catalina views are notable from numerous points in the home, especially the private office suite which offers a tranquil place to retreat. One would hardly know you were among other homes in a gated community yet when you are ready to greet the world, the community beach access is a mere stones throw away. In addition to the 6020 square feet, there is an additional approximately 900 square feet of covered deck space. WINTER $45000, SUMMER $65000. BOOKED JULY 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Irvine Cove Court have any available units?
125 Irvine Cove Court has a unit available for $65,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Irvine Cove Court have?
Some of 125 Irvine Cove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Irvine Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
125 Irvine Cove Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Irvine Cove Court pet-friendly?
No, 125 Irvine Cove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 125 Irvine Cove Court offer parking?
No, 125 Irvine Cove Court does not offer parking.
Does 125 Irvine Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Irvine Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Irvine Cove Court have a pool?
Yes, 125 Irvine Cove Court has a pool.
Does 125 Irvine Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 125 Irvine Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Irvine Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Irvine Cove Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Irvine Cove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Irvine Cove Court does not have units with air conditioning.
