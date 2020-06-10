125 Irvine Cove Court

Amenities

Located in the exclusive gated oceanfront community of Irvine Cove. With ocean perfectly placed as the backdrop, this Balinese-inspired custom residence embodies the ultimate in private, resort-style living. With a vast source of materials being sourced directly from Bali, the authentic nature of construction can only be appreciated. From the moment you step through the majestic gates, you are greeted with a zen flow leading you over the bridged koi pond and into the home which yields the perfect blend of interior & exterior spaces. Tiered levels of exotic finishes open up, by way of sliding glass walls, to the outdoor terraces which include such amenities as the pool, spa, outdoor bar and intimate cabana with fireplace. A separate, private guest quarters off the pool also makes for an outstanding gym or recreational room. An upper level filled with luxurious bedroom suites offers a 5-star experience with resort-like verandas and a master suite fit with spa-like bathroom and the most gorgeous vistas. Ocean & Catalina views are notable from numerous points in the home, especially the private office suite which offers a tranquil place to retreat. One would hardly know you were among other homes in a gated community yet when you are ready to greet the world, the community beach access is a mere stones throw away. In addition to the 6020 square feet, there is an additional approximately 900 square feet of covered deck space. WINTER $45000, SUMMER $65000. BOOKED JULY 2019