Laguna Beach, CA
1243 Ocean Front
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1243 Ocean Front

1243 Ocean Way
Location

1243 Ocean Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the most amazing all freshly remodeled ocean front penthouse apartment in Laguna Village. Gorgeous new wood laminate floors, all new kitchen, all new bathrooms, all new furnishings. Sit on the front deck and eat a meal, take a nap, watch the surf, toast the sunset. New ceiling fans, marble bathrooms, a queen bed in the master bedroom, and 2 twin beds in the guest room. Both bedrooms have windows that open to the living area for good ventilation and to see the ocean views from the beds. Private laundry machines are in the garage. All furnishings are tastefully chosen for the best beach relaxation purposes. A genuine piece of paradise on the water in the village area of Laguna Beach with direct beach access. The house directly overlooks the world renowned surf spots Brooks Street and Second Reef. A private stairway descends to the sand, it’s only a short walk to Main Beach, restaurants and shops. This gem of a property is close to everything. The perfect retreat on the Laguna Beach shoreline awaits you. Available during the winter until June 1, 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 Ocean Front have any available units?
1243 Ocean Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1243 Ocean Front have?
Some of 1243 Ocean Front's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 Ocean Front currently offering any rent specials?
1243 Ocean Front isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 Ocean Front pet-friendly?
No, 1243 Ocean Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1243 Ocean Front offer parking?
Yes, 1243 Ocean Front does offer parking.
Does 1243 Ocean Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 Ocean Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 Ocean Front have a pool?
No, 1243 Ocean Front does not have a pool.
Does 1243 Ocean Front have accessible units?
No, 1243 Ocean Front does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 Ocean Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1243 Ocean Front has units with dishwashers.
Does 1243 Ocean Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 1243 Ocean Front does not have units with air conditioning.
