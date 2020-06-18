1243 Ocean Front

Amenities

Welcome to the most amazing all freshly remodeled ocean front penthouse apartment in Laguna Village. Gorgeous new wood laminate floors, all new kitchen, all new bathrooms, all new furnishings. Sit on the front deck and eat a meal, take a nap, watch the surf, toast the sunset. New ceiling fans, marble bathrooms, a queen bed in the master bedroom, and 2 twin beds in the guest room. Both bedrooms have windows that open to the living area for good ventilation and to see the ocean views from the beds. Private laundry machines are in the garage. All furnishings are tastefully chosen for the best beach relaxation purposes. A genuine piece of paradise on the water in the village area of Laguna Beach with direct beach access. The house directly overlooks the world renowned surf spots Brooks Street and Second Reef. A private stairway descends to the sand, it’s only a short walk to Main Beach, restaurants and shops. This gem of a property is close to everything. The perfect retreat on the Laguna Beach shoreline awaits you. Available during the winter until June 1, 2018.