120 Mcknight Drive

So many attributes of this oceanfront home are extraordinary; the sizable and extra wide parcel with a perfect position at the end of McKnight Drive; the uninterrupted cove, coastline and sunset views; the incredibly rare, single-story configuration; its impeccable condition after an extensive and just-completed renovation; and its highly preferred North Laguna Beach location. There is simply no other property on the market with such high marks in all categories. The spacious, light, and open plan is perfect for seaside living and entertaining as all of the main rooms open to a generous oceanfront terrace and incredible panorama. Filled with natural light and elegantly appointed, the palette of tan, cre`me and gray complements the striking emerald and aqua waters of the ocean. Set dramatically atop the cliff reminiscent of the Cote d’Azur, the views of the waves in the cove below and Emerald Bay are sensational. Recent improvements include a newly outfitted kitchen with Italian marble counters and select appliances, imported limestone floors, a sumptuous new marble-lined master bath, new fully retractable sliding doors along the oceanfront, and myriad designer appointments. Perfectly refitted and ready to move in, this is the home many buyers seek but never find in such a competitive and limited marketplace.