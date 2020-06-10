All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
120 Mcknight Drive
120 Mcknight Drive

120 Mcknight Drive · (949) 374-1398
120 Mcknight Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3519 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
So many attributes of this oceanfront home are extraordinary; the sizable and extra wide parcel with a perfect position at the end of McKnight Drive; the uninterrupted cove, coastline and sunset views; the incredibly rare, single-story configuration; its impeccable condition after an extensive and just-completed renovation; and its highly preferred North Laguna Beach location. There is simply no other property on the market with such high marks in all categories. The spacious, light, and open plan is perfect for seaside living and entertaining as all of the main rooms open to a generous oceanfront terrace and incredible panorama. Filled with natural light and elegantly appointed, the palette of tan, cre`me and gray complements the striking emerald and aqua waters of the ocean. Set dramatically atop the cliff reminiscent of the Cote d’Azur, the views of the waves in the cove below and Emerald Bay are sensational. Recent improvements include a newly outfitted kitchen with Italian marble counters and select appliances, imported limestone floors, a sumptuous new marble-lined master bath, new fully retractable sliding doors along the oceanfront, and myriad designer appointments. Perfectly refitted and ready to move in, this is the home many buyers seek but never find in such a competitive and limited marketplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Mcknight Drive have any available units?
120 Mcknight Drive has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 120 Mcknight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Mcknight Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Mcknight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 Mcknight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 120 Mcknight Drive offer parking?
No, 120 Mcknight Drive does not offer parking.
Does 120 Mcknight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Mcknight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Mcknight Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Mcknight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Mcknight Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Mcknight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Mcknight Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Mcknight Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Mcknight Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Mcknight Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
