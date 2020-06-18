1196 La Mirada Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy breathtaking, panoramic views of Ocean, Catalina Island and coastlines from this 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 1738 Square feet house located in a corner lot in Arch Beach Heights neighborhood. Expanded deck and the upper level solarium have breath taking views. Updated kitchen, brand new carpet. Living room with fireplace. First level bedroom with brand new wood floor, walking closet. Two-car garage and extra 2 space for parking in front of garage door. Access to backyard from both levels of the home. Just steps away from hiking and biking trails, Moulton Meadows Park, and beautiful beaches of Laguna Beach. Refrigerator is included. Available Nov. 1st.