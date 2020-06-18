All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
1196 La Mirada Street
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

1196 La Mirada Street

1196 La Mirada Street · No Longer Available
Location

1196 La Mirada Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy breathtaking, panoramic views of Ocean, Catalina Island and coastlines from this 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 1738 Square feet house located in a corner lot in Arch Beach Heights neighborhood. Expanded deck and the upper level solarium have breath taking views. Updated kitchen, brand new carpet. Living room with fireplace. First level bedroom with brand new wood floor, walking closet. Two-car garage and extra 2 space for parking in front of garage door. Access to backyard from both levels of the home. Just steps away from hiking and biking trails, Moulton Meadows Park, and beautiful beaches of Laguna Beach. Refrigerator is included. Available Nov. 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1196 La Mirada Street have any available units?
1196 La Mirada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1196 La Mirada Street have?
Some of 1196 La Mirada Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1196 La Mirada Street currently offering any rent specials?
1196 La Mirada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1196 La Mirada Street pet-friendly?
No, 1196 La Mirada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1196 La Mirada Street offer parking?
Yes, 1196 La Mirada Street offers parking.
Does 1196 La Mirada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1196 La Mirada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1196 La Mirada Street have a pool?
No, 1196 La Mirada Street does not have a pool.
Does 1196 La Mirada Street have accessible units?
No, 1196 La Mirada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1196 La Mirada Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1196 La Mirada Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1196 La Mirada Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1196 La Mirada Street does not have units with air conditioning.

