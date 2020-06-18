All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 1151 La Mirada Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1151 La Mirada Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:08 PM

1151 La Mirada Street

1151 La Mirada Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1151 La Mirada Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4,000 square foot home located in the prestigious Arch Beach Heights community! This architectural delight is overflowing with natural lighting from the sky lights and large windows, perfect for taking in the breathtaking panoramic ocean, Catalina Island, and city light views from all bedrooms & living space. Remodeled kitchen features granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinetry, and open views of the living and dining areas. Master suite has it's own private view deck. The spacious floor plan with designer paint, wood flooring, brand new carpet, upgraded bathrooms, included appliances, 2 car attached garage, atrium, wine cellar, wet bar, gated front courtyard, and backyard with fruit trees help to make this house a home. Prime location, minutes to downtown Laguna Beach, world famous beaches, and boutique shopping! Walking distance to Moulton Meadows Park with playground, tennis courts, soccer field and more!

Photos reflect the home prior to it's last tenant, some changes have been made for the better. Kitchen now features all stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 La Mirada Street have any available units?
1151 La Mirada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1151 La Mirada Street have?
Some of 1151 La Mirada Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 La Mirada Street currently offering any rent specials?
1151 La Mirada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 La Mirada Street pet-friendly?
No, 1151 La Mirada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1151 La Mirada Street offer parking?
Yes, 1151 La Mirada Street offers parking.
Does 1151 La Mirada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 La Mirada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 La Mirada Street have a pool?
No, 1151 La Mirada Street does not have a pool.
Does 1151 La Mirada Street have accessible units?
No, 1151 La Mirada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 La Mirada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 La Mirada Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 La Mirada Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1151 La Mirada Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College