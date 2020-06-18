1151 La Mirada Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground garage tennis court

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4,000 square foot home located in the prestigious Arch Beach Heights community! This architectural delight is overflowing with natural lighting from the sky lights and large windows, perfect for taking in the breathtaking panoramic ocean, Catalina Island, and city light views from all bedrooms & living space. Remodeled kitchen features granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinetry, and open views of the living and dining areas. Master suite has it's own private view deck. The spacious floor plan with designer paint, wood flooring, brand new carpet, upgraded bathrooms, included appliances, 2 car attached garage, atrium, wine cellar, wet bar, gated front courtyard, and backyard with fruit trees help to make this house a home. Prime location, minutes to downtown Laguna Beach, world famous beaches, and boutique shopping! Walking distance to Moulton Meadows Park with playground, tennis courts, soccer field and more!



Photos reflect the home prior to it's last tenant, some changes have been made for the better. Kitchen now features all stainless steel appliances.