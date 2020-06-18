All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1125 Baja Street

1125 Baja St · No Longer Available
Location

1125 Baja St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
garage
Stunning panoramic ocean views including San Clemente Island, Catalina Island and Rancho Palos Verdes from this beautiful remodeled home with a first-floor master bedroom and 3-car garage on a quiet cul-de-sac street. This gorgeous open-concept 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has 3,120 square feet of luxurious designer finishes including wood floors, 2 fireplaces, wainscoting, crown molding, surround sound, recessed lighting and a large game room. The large chef’s kitchen boasts premium stainless-steel appliances with custom-built hardwood cabinets, huge island with bar seating and ceasar stone counters. The master bedroom includes ocean views, a private patio, a large walk-in closet with an en-suite bathroom complete with dual vanities, custom cabinetry and ceasar stone counters. Enjoy a cup of coffee or happy hour on one of two ocean view decks. This home is centrally located to downtown shops, world-renowned art galleries, restaurants, entertainment and a community trolley. This home has it all! Flexible lease length and can be leased furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Baja Street have any available units?
1125 Baja Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1125 Baja Street have?
Some of 1125 Baja Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Baja Street currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Baja Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Baja Street pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Baja Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1125 Baja Street offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Baja Street offers parking.
Does 1125 Baja Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Baja Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Baja Street have a pool?
No, 1125 Baja Street does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Baja Street have accessible units?
No, 1125 Baja Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Baja Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 Baja Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Baja Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 Baja Street does not have units with air conditioning.

