Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1031 Gaviota Drive

1031 Gaviota Drive · (949) 374-1398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1031 Gaviota Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
A spacious five bedroom luxury residence on the sand in the Laguna Beach Village. With private beach access one can enjoy the sand and waves below or walk along the coastline to Main Beach with ease. A popular surf spot right in front, the views include surfers, Catalina Island, the dramatic coves and city lights in the evening. The open floor plan allows the living room and kitchen to flow seamlessly to a generous oceanfront deck perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The Village is renown for its restaurants, shopping, walkability, culture and community events. Fully furnished with kitchenware, linens and more, this is the perfect home to experience all that Laguna Beach is known for and offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 Gaviota Drive have any available units?
1031 Gaviota Drive has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1031 Gaviota Drive have?
Some of 1031 Gaviota Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 Gaviota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Gaviota Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Gaviota Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1031 Gaviota Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1031 Gaviota Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1031 Gaviota Drive does offer parking.
Does 1031 Gaviota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 Gaviota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Gaviota Drive have a pool?
No, 1031 Gaviota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1031 Gaviota Drive have accessible units?
No, 1031 Gaviota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Gaviota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 Gaviota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 Gaviota Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1031 Gaviota Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
