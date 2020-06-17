1031 Gaviota Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

A spacious five bedroom luxury residence on the sand in the Laguna Beach Village. With private beach access one can enjoy the sand and waves below or walk along the coastline to Main Beach with ease. A popular surf spot right in front, the views include surfers, Catalina Island, the dramatic coves and city lights in the evening. The open floor plan allows the living room and kitchen to flow seamlessly to a generous oceanfront deck perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The Village is renown for its restaurants, shopping, walkability, culture and community events. Fully furnished with kitchenware, linens and more, this is the perfect home to experience all that Laguna Beach is known for and offers.