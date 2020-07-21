86 Sellas Road S

Amenities

Amazing opportunity to live in Ladera Ranch! This wonderful detached home features a spacious floor plan of 3 beds and 2.5 baths for comfortable living! Walk in and notice the designer paint in the formal dining room, crown moulding and beautiful slate flooring. The formal living room is light and bright with multiple windows letting in light. The spacious kitchen features lots of countertop space, a beautiful backsplash with tons of cabinet space for storage, dishwasher, gas stovetop and built-in microwave. Walk up the stairs with lush carpeting to the second floor that features a big laundry room with sink and cabinets, two secondary bedrooms upstairs and the master bedroom. The secondary bedrooms feature plush carpeting and plantation shutters. The master bedroom is very large and has a space for entertainment center, plantation shutters and is very light and bright. The gorgeous master bathroom features dual sinks, large soaking tub, stand up shower, and large master closet. This detached home features 2 car attached garage with epoxy flooring and built-in's for storage! Enjoy living in Southern Orange County in this centrally located home. Ladera Ranch community features resort style pools and spa. Zoned to award winning schools! You will want to call to see this home before it's gone!