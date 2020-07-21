All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Location

86 Sellas Road South, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing opportunity to live in Ladera Ranch! This wonderful detached home features a spacious floor plan of 3 beds and 2.5 baths for comfortable living! Walk in and notice the designer paint in the formal dining room, crown moulding and beautiful slate flooring. The formal living room is light and bright with multiple windows letting in light. The spacious kitchen features lots of countertop space, a beautiful backsplash with tons of cabinet space for storage, dishwasher, gas stovetop and built-in microwave. Walk up the stairs with lush carpeting to the second floor that features a big laundry room with sink and cabinets, two secondary bedrooms upstairs and the master bedroom. The secondary bedrooms feature plush carpeting and plantation shutters. The master bedroom is very large and has a space for entertainment center, plantation shutters and is very light and bright. The gorgeous master bathroom features dual sinks, large soaking tub, stand up shower, and large master closet. This detached home features 2 car attached garage with epoxy flooring and built-in's for storage! Enjoy living in Southern Orange County in this centrally located home. Ladera Ranch community features resort style pools and spa. Zoned to award winning schools! You will want to call to see this home before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Sellas Road S have any available units?
86 Sellas Road S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 86 Sellas Road S have?
Some of 86 Sellas Road S's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Sellas Road S currently offering any rent specials?
86 Sellas Road S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Sellas Road S pet-friendly?
No, 86 Sellas Road S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 86 Sellas Road S offer parking?
Yes, 86 Sellas Road S offers parking.
Does 86 Sellas Road S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Sellas Road S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Sellas Road S have a pool?
Yes, 86 Sellas Road S has a pool.
Does 86 Sellas Road S have accessible units?
No, 86 Sellas Road S does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Sellas Road S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Sellas Road S has units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Sellas Road S have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Sellas Road S does not have units with air conditioning.
