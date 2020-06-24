84 Trumpet Vine Street

Amenities

Wonderful St. May's Condo.Enter up a private staircases to one level living.Large & spacious kitchen opens up to the family room & eat in kitchen.High vaulted ceilings & walls of windows throughout let in the warm light & creates a feeling of spaciousness.2 bedrooms,inside laundry with room for full sized washer & dryer (not provided),Tech/computer area. Master bedroom has large closet, shower/tub with double sinks & vaulted ceilings.Secondary bedroom is across from 2nd full bath with tub/shower and direct access to the spacious balcony.The Kitchen has ample storage, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator w/water dispenser.Expansive island/breakfast bar allows for seating for 4 easily on bar stools & opens to the large family room with direct access to the wonderful balcony. The balcony is perfect for BBQ, morning coffee or a place to play. Decorator paint colors,newer carpeting & wood laminate flooring this place is perfect. 1-Car Garage & Oversized Carport.Internet Included- 12 Month Lease Min.



Contact Stephanie Vogt at HomeSmart Evergreen Realty CalDRE 01319789

StephanieVogt@live.com

949.690.1046