All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 84 Trumpet Vine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
84 Trumpet Vine Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 7:59 PM

84 Trumpet Vine Street

84 Trumpet Vine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

84 Trumpet Vine Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Wonderful St. May's Condo.Enter up a private staircases to one level living.Large & spacious kitchen opens up to the family room & eat in kitchen.High vaulted ceilings & walls of windows throughout let in the warm light & creates a feeling of spaciousness.2 bedrooms,inside laundry with room for full sized washer & dryer (not provided),Tech/computer area. Master bedroom has large closet, shower/tub with double sinks & vaulted ceilings.Secondary bedroom is across from 2nd full bath with tub/shower and direct access to the spacious balcony.The Kitchen has ample storage, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator w/water dispenser.Expansive island/breakfast bar allows for seating for 4 easily on bar stools & opens to the large family room with direct access to the wonderful balcony. The balcony is perfect for BBQ, morning coffee or a place to play. Decorator paint colors,newer carpeting & wood laminate flooring this place is perfect. 1-Car Garage & Oversized Carport.Internet Included- 12 Month Lease Min.

Contact Stephanie Vogt at HomeSmart Evergreen Realty CalDRE 01319789
StephanieVogt@live.com
949.690.1046

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Trumpet Vine Street have any available units?
84 Trumpet Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 84 Trumpet Vine Street have?
Some of 84 Trumpet Vine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Trumpet Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
84 Trumpet Vine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Trumpet Vine Street pet-friendly?
No, 84 Trumpet Vine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 84 Trumpet Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 84 Trumpet Vine Street offers parking.
Does 84 Trumpet Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Trumpet Vine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Trumpet Vine Street have a pool?
No, 84 Trumpet Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 84 Trumpet Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 84 Trumpet Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Trumpet Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Trumpet Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Trumpet Vine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Trumpet Vine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego