Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM

84 Strawflower Street

Location

84 Strawflower Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
Your dream has come true! A charming & beautiful home with white picket fence in highly sought after Avendale Village. End Unit at end of cul-de-sac shows like a model. Features many windows to allow natural light in. Step into this impressive entryway & you will fall in love with this great floor plan & the many luxurious upgrades. Spectacular Kitchen has Caesar Stone Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & tile flooring, state of the art dishwasher. Living room is ready w/surround sound speakers & in-wall cabling for the ultimate home theater experience, media niche, tiled gas log fireplace. Network ports throughout for easy home networking and broadband internet access. Spacious dining room for making memories with family and friends. Convenient laundry room is upstairs. Large Master Suite offers surround sound speakers, walk-in closet & many windows makes it light & bright. Master bath has a separate walk-in shower & Roman Tub. Close to Ladera Ranch Elementary/Middle School, Avendale Club House & Founder's Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Strawflower Street have any available units?
84 Strawflower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 84 Strawflower Street have?
Some of 84 Strawflower Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Strawflower Street currently offering any rent specials?
84 Strawflower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Strawflower Street pet-friendly?
No, 84 Strawflower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 84 Strawflower Street offer parking?
No, 84 Strawflower Street does not offer parking.
Does 84 Strawflower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Strawflower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Strawflower Street have a pool?
No, 84 Strawflower Street does not have a pool.
Does 84 Strawflower Street have accessible units?
No, 84 Strawflower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Strawflower Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Strawflower Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Strawflower Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Strawflower Street does not have units with air conditioning.
