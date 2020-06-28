84 Strawflower Street

Amenities

Your dream has come true! A charming & beautiful home with white picket fence in highly sought after Avendale Village. End Unit at end of cul-de-sac shows like a model. Features many windows to allow natural light in. Step into this impressive entryway & you will fall in love with this great floor plan & the many luxurious upgrades. Spectacular Kitchen has Caesar Stone Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & tile flooring, state of the art dishwasher. Living room is ready w/surround sound speakers & in-wall cabling for the ultimate home theater experience, media niche, tiled gas log fireplace. Network ports throughout for easy home networking and broadband internet access. Spacious dining room for making memories with family and friends. Convenient laundry room is upstairs. Large Master Suite offers surround sound speakers, walk-in closet & many windows makes it light & bright. Master bath has a separate walk-in shower & Roman Tub. Close to Ladera Ranch Elementary/Middle School, Avendale Club House & Founder's Park.