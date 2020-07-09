All apartments in Ladera Ranch
7 Orange Blossom Circle
7 Orange Blossom Circle

7 Orange Blossom Circle · No Longer Available
Ladera Ranch
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

7 Orange Blossom Circle, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Stunning fully remodeled 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom boasts 2,035 sq. feet; end unit opens to the greenbelt area and just steps to the park and pool. This Branches home features new oak flooring, remodeled fireplace with custom shelving, and contemporary woodwork throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with Arabascotta marble countertops, custom island with hickory top, subway tile backsplash, white cabinetry, stainless appliances and custom lighting. Spacious family room with built-in media niche and dining room all face South for abundant light throughout the day. Charming master suite with detailed woodwork and view of the greenbelt. Master bath features custom mirrors, marble countertops, subtle wall coverings and designer grey cabinets in the walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms with wall coverings, plantation shutters, unique lighting and a marble bathroom with dual sinks. Functional home office space is perfect for work at home or the kids’ homework. Upstairs laundry room with High efficiency washer and dryer included. High effeciency LED lighting saves money on utility bills. High speed internet included. Relax on the patio for dinner with views of the paseo or walk to the park and pool; this home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Orange Blossom Circle have any available units?
7 Orange Blossom Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 7 Orange Blossom Circle have?
Some of 7 Orange Blossom Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Orange Blossom Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7 Orange Blossom Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Orange Blossom Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7 Orange Blossom Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 7 Orange Blossom Circle offer parking?
No, 7 Orange Blossom Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7 Orange Blossom Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Orange Blossom Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Orange Blossom Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7 Orange Blossom Circle has a pool.
Does 7 Orange Blossom Circle have accessible units?
No, 7 Orange Blossom Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Orange Blossom Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Orange Blossom Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Orange Blossom Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Orange Blossom Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

