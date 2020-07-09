7 Orange Blossom Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool internet access

Stunning fully remodeled 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom boasts 2,035 sq. feet; end unit opens to the greenbelt area and just steps to the park and pool. This Branches home features new oak flooring, remodeled fireplace with custom shelving, and contemporary woodwork throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with Arabascotta marble countertops, custom island with hickory top, subway tile backsplash, white cabinetry, stainless appliances and custom lighting. Spacious family room with built-in media niche and dining room all face South for abundant light throughout the day. Charming master suite with detailed woodwork and view of the greenbelt. Master bath features custom mirrors, marble countertops, subtle wall coverings and designer grey cabinets in the walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms with wall coverings, plantation shutters, unique lighting and a marble bathroom with dual sinks. Functional home office space is perfect for work at home or the kids’ homework. Upstairs laundry room with High efficiency washer and dryer included. High effeciency LED lighting saves money on utility bills. High speed internet included. Relax on the patio for dinner with views of the paseo or walk to the park and pool; this home is a must see!