Ladera Ranch, CA
7 Fieldhouse
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

7 Fieldhouse

7 Fieldhouse · (949) 482-3999
Location

7 Fieldhouse, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Echo Ridge Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1581 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE JULY 1st!

Welcome home to this luxurious single-family home conveniently located in the rapidly growing city of Ladera Ranch! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, and high end finishings.

This beautiful home sits on an ideal lot the friendly neighborhood of Potter’s Bend. It’s ready for owners to live and enjoy modern 21st century in the active and amenity-rich city of Ladera Ranch. This bright and cheerful house will charm you with its modern and dazzling interior finishes. This move-in ready home has windows that provide ample of natural light. Enjoy the shaded backyard or walk to the neighborhood park(s) down the street.

From the open-concept kitchen and living space to the large shaded backyard, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Close to a diversity of shopping spaces, restaurants, and lively entertainment. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood near a great park, library, and schools, this home is sure to go fast! Enjoy award-winning Ladera Elementary, Ladera Middle and San Juan High Schools and all the pools, parks, and playgrounds that Ladera Ranch offers, not to mention free Cox internet.

Every night, drift off to sleep to the subtle sounds of sweet quiet, then wake up to a spectacular sunrise over the hillside. This amazing property is in close proximity to Crown Valley Parkway and the I-5, without the noise pollution. Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Fieldhouse have any available units?
7 Fieldhouse has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Fieldhouse have?
Some of 7 Fieldhouse's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Fieldhouse currently offering any rent specials?
7 Fieldhouse isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Fieldhouse pet-friendly?
No, 7 Fieldhouse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 7 Fieldhouse offer parking?
Yes, 7 Fieldhouse does offer parking.
Does 7 Fieldhouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Fieldhouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Fieldhouse have a pool?
Yes, 7 Fieldhouse has a pool.
Does 7 Fieldhouse have accessible units?
No, 7 Fieldhouse does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Fieldhouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Fieldhouse has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Fieldhouse have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Fieldhouse does not have units with air conditioning.
