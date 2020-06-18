7 Fieldhouse

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan playground internet access

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage internet access

AVAILABLE JULY 1st!



Welcome home to this luxurious single-family home conveniently located in the rapidly growing city of Ladera Ranch! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, and high end finishings.



This beautiful home sits on an ideal lot the friendly neighborhood of Potter’s Bend. It’s ready for owners to live and enjoy modern 21st century in the active and amenity-rich city of Ladera Ranch. This bright and cheerful house will charm you with its modern and dazzling interior finishes. This move-in ready home has windows that provide ample of natural light. Enjoy the shaded backyard or walk to the neighborhood park(s) down the street.



From the open-concept kitchen and living space to the large shaded backyard, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Close to a diversity of shopping spaces, restaurants, and lively entertainment. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood near a great park, library, and schools, this home is sure to go fast! Enjoy award-winning Ladera Elementary, Ladera Middle and San Juan High Schools and all the pools, parks, and playgrounds that Ladera Ranch offers, not to mention free Cox internet.



Every night, drift off to sleep to the subtle sounds of sweet quiet, then wake up to a spectacular sunrise over the hillside. This amazing property is in close proximity to Crown Valley Parkway and the I-5, without the noise pollution. Schedule a tour today!