Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:50 AM

68 Fosco Street

68 Fosco St · (949) 244-9722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68 Fosco St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Brand new home located in the master-planned community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, with downstairs bedroom and bath. Two car attached garage with direct access. The great room downstairs leads to a gourmet kitchen, Island with seating, plenty of granite counter top, stainless appliances and walk-in pantry. Kitchen opens to a family room with a cozy fire place. Upstairs spacious master bedroom and master bath features a large walk-in closet, deep soaking bathtub, separate shower stall and dual vanities with white quartz countertops. A versatile loft upstairs may serve as movie room, study space or a lounge. Other features include high ceilings and Recessed lighting throughout, Laundry room with cabinetry, Multi-media outlets with RG6,CAt5e and CAT6 cables for high-speed computer and water softener. Community include: Hilltop club house, association pool, spa and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Fosco Street have any available units?
68 Fosco Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68 Fosco Street have?
Some of 68 Fosco Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Fosco Street currently offering any rent specials?
68 Fosco Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Fosco Street pet-friendly?
No, 68 Fosco Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 68 Fosco Street offer parking?
Yes, 68 Fosco Street offers parking.
Does 68 Fosco Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Fosco Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Fosco Street have a pool?
Yes, 68 Fosco Street has a pool.
Does 68 Fosco Street have accessible units?
No, 68 Fosco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Fosco Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Fosco Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Fosco Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Fosco Street does not have units with air conditioning.
