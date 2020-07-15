68 Fosco Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Brand new home located in the master-planned community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, with downstairs bedroom and bath. Two car attached garage with direct access. The great room downstairs leads to a gourmet kitchen, Island with seating, plenty of granite counter top, stainless appliances and walk-in pantry. Kitchen opens to a family room with a cozy fire place. Upstairs spacious master bedroom and master bath features a large walk-in closet, deep soaking bathtub, separate shower stall and dual vanities with white quartz countertops. A versatile loft upstairs may serve as movie room, study space or a lounge. Other features include high ceilings and Recessed lighting throughout, Laundry room with cabinetry, Multi-media outlets with RG6,CAt5e and CAT6 cables for high-speed computer and water softener. Community include: Hilltop club house, association pool, spa and walking trails.