65 Promesa Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

65 Promesa Avenue

65 Promesa Ave · No Longer Available
Location

65 Promesa Ave, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Nestled in the Esencia community of Rancho Mission Viejo, 65 Promesa is a superb 4 bedroom unit in the verandas development. Inside, the home displays custom paint, tile floors, textured carpet, and plantation shutters. Downstairs the kitchen is the focal point, featuring an island that doubles as a breakfast bar. The kitchen comes well-appointed with white shaker cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The first floor also offers a powder room for guests, and a bedroom with additional adjacent 3/4 bathroom. The second level of the house boasts a laundry room and three bedrooms. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with quartz counters, dual vanities, oversize shower, and large walk-in closet. Down the hall is another large full bath. The third level of the home offers commanding views of the mountains and Pacific Ocean from its relaxing covered rooftop terrace with cozy gas fire pit and vaulted wood beam ceiling. The perfect place to relax with family or friends on a warm evening or bundle up with a blanket on a chill winter night. A television and wall mount on this level makes this the ideal place to kickback and watch your favorite entertainment. Just a short walk away is Esencia Green Park, the Hilltop Club with resort-like amenities, including fitness center, pool and spa, the hilltop bar, BBQ pavilion, fire pits, event space, arcade, and boccie ball courts. This is a truly great opportunity to live in one of Orange County’s most desirable new communities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Promesa Avenue have any available units?
65 Promesa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 65 Promesa Avenue have?
Some of 65 Promesa Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Promesa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
65 Promesa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Promesa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 65 Promesa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 65 Promesa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 65 Promesa Avenue offers parking.
Does 65 Promesa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Promesa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Promesa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 65 Promesa Avenue has a pool.
Does 65 Promesa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 65 Promesa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Promesa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Promesa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Promesa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Promesa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

