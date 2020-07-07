65 Promesa Avenue

Amenities

Nestled in the Esencia community of Rancho Mission Viejo, 65 Promesa is a superb 4 bedroom unit in the verandas development. Inside, the home displays custom paint, tile floors, textured carpet, and plantation shutters. Downstairs the kitchen is the focal point, featuring an island that doubles as a breakfast bar. The kitchen comes well-appointed with white shaker cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The first floor also offers a powder room for guests, and a bedroom with additional adjacent 3/4 bathroom. The second level of the house boasts a laundry room and three bedrooms. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with quartz counters, dual vanities, oversize shower, and large walk-in closet. Down the hall is another large full bath. The third level of the home offers commanding views of the mountains and Pacific Ocean from its relaxing covered rooftop terrace with cozy gas fire pit and vaulted wood beam ceiling. The perfect place to relax with family or friends on a warm evening or bundle up with a blanket on a chill winter night. A television and wall mount on this level makes this the ideal place to kickback and watch your favorite entertainment. Just a short walk away is Esencia Green Park, the Hilltop Club with resort-like amenities, including fitness center, pool and spa, the hilltop bar, BBQ pavilion, fire pits, event space, arcade, and boccie ball courts. This is a truly great opportunity to live in one of Orange County’s most desirable new communities.