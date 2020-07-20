Amenities
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Welcome to 63 Sansovino in coveted Ladera Ranch. This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car
attached garage town home with privacy above and below you in a great, peaceful neighborhood. Upon entering the home you are
welcomed by warm, neutral paint in the expansive living room with newer flooring and paint. Continuing in, you find a family
sized dining area adjacent to the kitchen.
Upstairs, you’ll find the master bedroom & bathroom with dual vanities along with a large shower, large walk-in-closet &
spacious balcony. There is also a large secondary room with a full bathroom adjacent. Included washer and dryer are located on
the second level next to the secondary bathroom. The Ladera Ranch community houses multiple pools, parks- including a
children's waterpark, multiple splash pads, a skate park, a dog park and four separate clubhouses.