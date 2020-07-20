Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Welcome to 63 Sansovino in coveted Ladera Ranch. This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car

attached garage town home with privacy above and below you in a great, peaceful neighborhood. Upon entering the home you are

welcomed by warm, neutral paint in the expansive living room with newer flooring and paint. Continuing in, you find a family

sized dining area adjacent to the kitchen.



Upstairs, you’ll find the master bedroom & bathroom with dual vanities along with a large shower, large walk-in-closet &

spacious balcony. There is also a large secondary room with a full bathroom adjacent. Included washer and dryer are located on

the second level next to the secondary bathroom. The Ladera Ranch community houses multiple pools, parks- including a

children's waterpark, multiple splash pads, a skate park, a dog park and four separate clubhouses.