Ladera Ranch, CA
63 Sansovino
Last updated May 6 2019 at 7:45 PM

63 Sansovino

63 Sansovino · No Longer Available
Location

63 Sansovino, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Wycliffe Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Welcome to 63 Sansovino in coveted Ladera Ranch. This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car
attached garage town home with privacy above and below you in a great, peaceful neighborhood. Upon entering the home you are
welcomed by warm, neutral paint in the expansive living room with newer flooring and paint. Continuing in, you find a family
sized dining area adjacent to the kitchen.

Upstairs, you’ll find the master bedroom & bathroom with dual vanities along with a large shower, large walk-in-closet &
spacious balcony. There is also a large secondary room with a full bathroom adjacent. Included washer and dryer are located on
the second level next to the secondary bathroom. The Ladera Ranch community houses multiple pools, parks- including a
children's waterpark, multiple splash pads, a skate park, a dog park and four separate clubhouses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Sansovino have any available units?
63 Sansovino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 63 Sansovino have?
Some of 63 Sansovino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Sansovino currently offering any rent specials?
63 Sansovino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Sansovino pet-friendly?
Yes, 63 Sansovino is pet friendly.
Does 63 Sansovino offer parking?
Yes, 63 Sansovino offers parking.
Does 63 Sansovino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Sansovino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Sansovino have a pool?
Yes, 63 Sansovino has a pool.
Does 63 Sansovino have accessible units?
No, 63 Sansovino does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Sansovino have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Sansovino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Sansovino have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Sansovino does not have units with air conditioning.
