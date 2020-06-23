6 Wood Barn Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Great opportunity to live the Ladera Life in this beautiful Surrey Farm neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car attached garage home is perfect for entertaining!

White picket fence with wrap around lot, private side yard, steps from greenbelt. Home is complete with upgraded kitchen, granite counter tops,

upgraded cabinets, plus laminate wood floors. Newer carpeting make this a turnkey home. Just bring your belongings. Close to many parks including water park, skate park, pools, clubhouses, tennis courts & many biking/hiking trails. This home is also close to many award winning private and public schools. You wont be disappointed. Come live the Ladera Life!