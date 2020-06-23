All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:27 AM

6 Wood Barn Road

6 Wood Barn Road · No Longer Available
Location

6 Wood Barn Road, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Wycliffe Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great opportunity to live the Ladera Life in this beautiful Surrey Farm neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car attached garage home is perfect for entertaining!
White picket fence with wrap around lot, private side yard, steps from greenbelt. Home is complete with upgraded kitchen, granite counter tops,
upgraded cabinets, plus laminate wood floors. Newer carpeting make this a turnkey home. Just bring your belongings. Close to many parks including water park, skate park, pools, clubhouses, tennis courts & many biking/hiking trails. This home is also close to many award winning private and public schools. You wont be disappointed. Come live the Ladera Life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Wood Barn Road have any available units?
6 Wood Barn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 6 Wood Barn Road have?
Some of 6 Wood Barn Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Wood Barn Road currently offering any rent specials?
6 Wood Barn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Wood Barn Road pet-friendly?
No, 6 Wood Barn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 6 Wood Barn Road offer parking?
Yes, 6 Wood Barn Road offers parking.
Does 6 Wood Barn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Wood Barn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Wood Barn Road have a pool?
Yes, 6 Wood Barn Road has a pool.
Does 6 Wood Barn Road have accessible units?
No, 6 Wood Barn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Wood Barn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Wood Barn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Wood Barn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Wood Barn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
