Ladera Ranch, CA
6 Surrey Farm Way
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

6 Surrey Farm Way

6 Surrey Farm Way · No Longer Available
Location

6 Surrey Farm Way, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Wycliffe Village

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautifully upgraded Surrey Farm home with prime location. Large lot with wrap around yard and full driveway. Slate stone flooring throughout first level. Cozy gas fireplace with custom surround. Wood blinds, crown molding and high 6" baseboards. Powder room has cherry wood wainscoting and custom cabinet. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and wood shutters. Spa like master bath with travertine floor /shower detail and granite counters. Jetted tub. Third floor loft makes a great home office with extensive built in cabinets and ceiling fan. Garage has extensive custom storage. Home is located on a greenbelt and adjacent to beautiful landscaped hill. Gardener service and internet included. Community pool and park located across the street. You can also enjoy 11 other pools throughout Ladera, dozens of parks, skate park, water park, miles of hiking trails and more. Award winning schools close by. Call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Surrey Farm Way have any available units?
6 Surrey Farm Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 6 Surrey Farm Way have?
Some of 6 Surrey Farm Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Surrey Farm Way currently offering any rent specials?
6 Surrey Farm Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Surrey Farm Way pet-friendly?
No, 6 Surrey Farm Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 6 Surrey Farm Way offer parking?
Yes, 6 Surrey Farm Way offers parking.
Does 6 Surrey Farm Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Surrey Farm Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Surrey Farm Way have a pool?
Yes, 6 Surrey Farm Way has a pool.
Does 6 Surrey Farm Way have accessible units?
No, 6 Surrey Farm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Surrey Farm Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Surrey Farm Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Surrey Farm Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Surrey Farm Way does not have units with air conditioning.
