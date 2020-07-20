6 Surrey Farm Way

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded Surrey Farm home with prime location. Large lot with wrap around yard and full driveway. Slate stone flooring throughout first level. Cozy gas fireplace with custom surround. Wood blinds, crown molding and high 6" baseboards. Powder room has cherry wood wainscoting and custom cabinet. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and wood shutters. Spa like master bath with travertine floor /shower detail and granite counters. Jetted tub. Third floor loft makes a great home office with extensive built in cabinets and ceiling fan. Garage has extensive custom storage. Home is located on a greenbelt and adjacent to beautiful landscaped hill. Gardener service and internet included. Community pool and park located across the street. You can also enjoy 11 other pools throughout Ladera, dozens of parks, skate park, water park, miles of hiking trails and more. Award winning schools close by. Call today for a showing.