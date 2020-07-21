All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

5 Columnar

5 Columnar St · No Longer Available
Location

5 Columnar St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
new construction
Ladera Ranch new Construction - NEW exclusive Artisan Collection home features true single level living, which is rare in Ladera Ranch, and only a few exist in Covenant Hills. Unique floor plan has three generous en-suite bedrooms, a guest retreat, private office and
potential wine storage area. This extraordinary lot over 14,000 square feet, sits on a single loaded cul-de-sac street and features a drop fence, to truly appreciate the panoramic views to the west over Ladera Ranch and beyond towards Irvine. A beautiful private front entry courtyard with fountain welcomes guests into a rounded vaulted foyer. Relax and enjoy the view from the expansive, covered loggia with outdoor kitchen and fireplace. Disappearing 20' sliding pocket doors open between the great room, kitchen and covered outdoor living area. Impressive gourmet kitchen features expansive center island with breakfast bar, quartz counters and designer backsplash, pristine white cabinetry, high quality Wolf, Asko and Sub-Zero appliances and walk-in pantry. A separate formal dining room has a beamed 13' ceiling and French doors leading to a private
side courtyard. Incredible view from the master suite which features a warming fireplace, built-in dresser, master bath with soaking tub, walk in shower, skylights, dual sinks with vanity area, generous walk in closet and French doors opening to the backyard where you will find a sparkling pool, spa, patio and beautifully landscaped yard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5307953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Columnar have any available units?
5 Columnar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 5 Columnar have?
Some of 5 Columnar's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Columnar currently offering any rent specials?
5 Columnar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Columnar pet-friendly?
No, 5 Columnar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 5 Columnar offer parking?
No, 5 Columnar does not offer parking.
Does 5 Columnar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Columnar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Columnar have a pool?
Yes, 5 Columnar has a pool.
Does 5 Columnar have accessible units?
No, 5 Columnar does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Columnar have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Columnar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Columnar have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Columnar does not have units with air conditioning.
