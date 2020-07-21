5 Columnar

Amenities

Ladera Ranch new Construction - NEW exclusive Artisan Collection home features true single level living, which is rare in Ladera Ranch, and only a few exist in Covenant Hills. Unique floor plan has three generous en-suite bedrooms, a guest retreat, private office and

potential wine storage area. This extraordinary lot over 14,000 square feet, sits on a single loaded cul-de-sac street and features a drop fence, to truly appreciate the panoramic views to the west over Ladera Ranch and beyond towards Irvine. A beautiful private front entry courtyard with fountain welcomes guests into a rounded vaulted foyer. Relax and enjoy the view from the expansive, covered loggia with outdoor kitchen and fireplace. Disappearing 20' sliding pocket doors open between the great room, kitchen and covered outdoor living area. Impressive gourmet kitchen features expansive center island with breakfast bar, quartz counters and designer backsplash, pristine white cabinetry, high quality Wolf, Asko and Sub-Zero appliances and walk-in pantry. A separate formal dining room has a beamed 13' ceiling and French doors leading to a private

side courtyard. Incredible view from the master suite which features a warming fireplace, built-in dresser, master bath with soaking tub, walk in shower, skylights, dual sinks with vanity area, generous walk in closet and French doors opening to the backyard where you will find a sparkling pool, spa, patio and beautifully landscaped yard.



No Pets Allowed



