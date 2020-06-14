46 Three Vines Court

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home, located in the lovely community of Three Vines, in Ladera Ranch. Follow the garden path to your beautiful white picket fenced home. This open, light & bright layout includes hardwood laminate floors, plush carpet, new interior designer paint, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, and mirrored closets. The dining area room also opens up to the spacious family room with a gas fireplace. The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile counters, ample cabinet space, and opens up to the breakfast nook. Master bathroom features his and her sinks, cultured marble counters, tub with shower, new lighting and fixtures, and ceramic tile floor. Upstairs laundry with cabinet space for your convenience. Front door leads you out to your large, private patio, and is great for enjoying those summer days. Attached two car garage with overhead storage. Enjoy Ladera Ranch amenities, including award winning schools, local pool/spa, parks, clubhouses, water park, tennis, volleyball, and more! For a private tour of this home, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.