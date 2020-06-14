All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Ladera Ranch, CA
46 Three Vines Court
46 Three Vines Court

46 Three Vines Court · (949) 370-0819
Location

46 Three Vines Court, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Township Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1346 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home, located in the lovely community of Three Vines, in Ladera Ranch. Follow the garden path to your beautiful white picket fenced home. This open, light & bright layout includes hardwood laminate floors, plush carpet, new interior designer paint, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, and mirrored closets. The dining area room also opens up to the spacious family room with a gas fireplace. The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile counters, ample cabinet space, and opens up to the breakfast nook. Master bathroom features his and her sinks, cultured marble counters, tub with shower, new lighting and fixtures, and ceramic tile floor. Upstairs laundry with cabinet space for your convenience. Front door leads you out to your large, private patio, and is great for enjoying those summer days. Attached two car garage with overhead storage. Enjoy Ladera Ranch amenities, including award winning schools, local pool/spa, parks, clubhouses, water park, tennis, volleyball, and more! For a private tour of this home, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Three Vines Court have any available units?
46 Three Vines Court has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 Three Vines Court have?
Some of 46 Three Vines Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Three Vines Court currently offering any rent specials?
46 Three Vines Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Three Vines Court pet-friendly?
No, 46 Three Vines Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 46 Three Vines Court offer parking?
Yes, 46 Three Vines Court does offer parking.
Does 46 Three Vines Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Three Vines Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Three Vines Court have a pool?
Yes, 46 Three Vines Court has a pool.
Does 46 Three Vines Court have accessible units?
No, 46 Three Vines Court does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Three Vines Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Three Vines Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Three Vines Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Three Vines Court does not have units with air conditioning.
